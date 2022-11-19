“Yesterday I brought together the majority forces and the competent ministers to discuss the provisions to be included in the Budget Law, also in anticipation of the Council of Ministers which will take place on Monday, with important government initiatives”. Giorgia Meloni writes it on Facebook, recalling as “we are working on a financial law that pays attention to families and businesses, with particular attention to low incomes. A measure to deal with expensive bills and support millions of citizens in this difficult and delicate period: these are our priorities”. Giorgia Meloni writes it on Facebook, announcing that on Monday’s CDM, the priority on the agenda will be bills and particular attention to families and businesses that are facing this difficult moment.

Salvini’s promise

«I am happy with the maneuver because the vast majority of resources will go to bills, businesses and households, but as promised there will be a stop at Fornero and the launch of Quota 41, an increase in the flat tax to at least 85 thousand euros, renewed peace major revision to the Citizenship Income, we have asked that those who refuse work should not waste public money”. continued – the need of Italians to keep warm, to work, to travel and to protect the environment».

«Wedge renewed»

“The tax wedge measure is not currently financed for 2023. The will of the government is not only to finance it and then renew it for next year but also to increase it for the lowest income workers”. Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said so. “As regards other measures that are being talked about today in the newspapers – he adds – it is specified that these are mere hypotheses presented during the meeting which are under political evaluation”. Yesterday evening Giorgetti had also explained: “It was an interlocutory meeting, I represented a framework of prudence and I am confident that the political forces with responsibility will support this approach”. At the end of the meeting at Palazzo Chigi on the manoeuvre, Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti did not comment on the individual measures but ensured that he “is very determined to keep the bar straight” with some priorities: “in this phase, support the weakest groups and the companies that have to deal with the energy crisis». The prospect is, in terms of the extensions of energy discounts, “to increase aid for households and businesses against high bills, also expanding the audience of beneficiaries of both categories”. Among the priorities, “bringing the tax wedge to 3%, better supporting the family and the birth rate, increasing the current thresholds of the tax credit from 30 to 35 percent”.

Berlusconi’s proposal

“Within the context of the Budget Law, my idea is a rule to produce over a million jobs”. So the president of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, on the occasion of the inauguration of the new headquarters of the regional coordination of the party in Milan. In the context of the budget law – says the leader of Fi – “one of my ideas concerns young people: if for a period of three, four or five years we were to favor businesses by telling them ‘we will remove all taxes from you, everything you it costs a worker more than the salary’, so that the salary you give to young people aged 18 to 34 is equal to your costs, this means that companies will have great convenience in hiring young people».