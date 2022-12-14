The Senate floor approves the majority resolution presented after Defense Minister Guido Crosetto’s communications on sending arms to Ukraine (143 yes, 29 no and 1 vote against). Ok also to the two resolutions on which the government had given a favorable opinion with some reformulations: the one that has the third pole senator Raffaella Paita as its first signatory, which passes with 28 no and 144 yes and that of the Democratic Party, which always gets the go-ahead with 28 no, 144 yes and one abstention. In the Chamber Chamber ahead of the European Council on 15 and 16 December in Brussels, Giorgia Meloni reiterated her “full support for Kiev”. You explain Italy’s position to the deputies: yes to new arms shipments, yes to sanctions on Russia “painful for us but effective” and finger pointed at the EU on the energy issue (“The Commission’s proposal is unsatisfactory”). Communications began 20 minutes after the established time (9.30). “We are treated as waiters. It is a problem of education and also of institutional relations”, the polemical comment of Roberto Giachetti, deputy of Azione-Italia viva. “Blame the traffic”, apologized the prime minister.

From support for Ukraine also in terms of armaments to more internal issues, such as the maneuver that pushes and which must be approved by the end of the year, but above all issues such as expensive energy – and here Meloni underlined that “everyone is asking for a dynamic ceiling on the price of gas» – and the management of migrants (. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks on the eve of the European Council to be held on Thursday and Friday. The first item on the agenda is the war in Ukraine and in this respect the premier guaranteed « that Italy will do its part”. But, above all, he wanted to reiterate that “we need to ask ourselves whether we need more Europe in Italy or more Italy in Europe”. And the premier answered this question: “I believe that, to see the excellence of our country around the world, it is worth saying that more Italy is needed in Europe».

The late arrival

The Prime Minister arrives a few minutes late and glosses over in front of the deputies with a joke: “There was traffic”. Then he gets into the heart of the problems. On the part of the Italian government there is maximum support for aid, also in terms of weapons, Meloni informs President Zelensky. Support for Ukraine “also requires Italy to contribute military aid as well”, says the prime minister. And he specifies: “Beyond the easy propaganda on peace, the ceasefire has only two possible conditions: that one of the two belligerents surrenders or that there is a stalemate in the conflict”. Meloni stresses, at this point, that “to achieve a just peace, Italy must continue to do its part and that our country is engaged in the delivery of the military materials envisaged by the fifth decree which should be completed by December”.

Strengthen the EU-NATO relationship

From this point of view, Meloni explains, we must also take a step forward in EU-NATO relations. «The United States recognizes Europe’s role as partner of first instance. The Ukrainian crisis has shown how unity and the political role of the Union is essential in the face of threats. Italy supports closer collaboration between the EU and the Atlantic Alliance, and a renewed unity of purpose in sectors of common interest”.

The question of expensive energy: Europe must do more

Giorgia Meloni returns to the case of expensive energy to reiterate that “the European Commission’s proposal on the dynamic ceiling on gas prices is unsatisfactory, because it is unfeasible under the given conditions”. In his communications to the Chamber in view of the European Council, the Prime Minister also adds that “it is essential for us to curb speculation”. “The stakes for Europe on energy are very high, it must protect its families and its businesses”. Protecting businesses is fundamental for Meloni: “It is clear to everyone that a mechanism of different protections for businesses in different countries would cause a distortion of the single market that would compromise the whole of Europe” Meloni explains on the energy dossier, admonishing, in his communications to the Chamber in view of the European Council, which «what is certain to go in random order, to think that the strongest can save themselves at the expense of the others, is not only an illusion but would betray an idea of ​​a Europe different from the one praised in recent years ». «The negotiation is underway today and tomorrow we will have further elements – says Meloni – but we are ready to intervene at the national level if the European measures are delayed or ineffective. I am proud of the work we have done, I am thinking of the production of national gas at subsidized prices for our companies».

The migrant question

Another burning issue is the management of migratory flows. “We are working to make Italy the nation that promotes a Mattei plan for Africa, a virtuous model of growth between the EU and African states, not predatory towards Africa but collaborative, to guarantee growth, dignity, work and build the conditions to the right not to have to emigrate» and not «the one to emigrate by force supported up to now». And Meloni cites the numbers, explains that “with over 94,000 arrivals, Italy is bearing the greatest burden for the protection of the external borders of the Union in the face of human trafficking” and points out: “We don’t want to pretend that it’s okay ‘. When I read news of firefights between Libyan forces and traffickers or of smugglers ready to throw people into the sea, I believe that continuing to enrich these cynical slavers of the third millennium has nothing to do with the concept of solidarity”. The always hot topic of borders remains and Meloni comments by underlining that “we need to stop departures and European management of repatriations”. And he specifies: «We need to move from the debate on the redistribution of migrants to that on the common defense of the external borders of the European Union: we need a framework of collaboration based on legal flows and an incisive action to prevent and contrast irregular ones, stopping departures and working towards a European management of returns”.