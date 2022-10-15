Listen to the audio version of the article

It is a violent clash between Giorgia Meloni and Enrico Letta, with the premier in pectore asking for immediate apologies and the dem leader accusing the majority of having “started the legislature with an incendiary logic” for the two appointments at the top of Parliament and sinks: ” It is not the majority that tells the opposition what to say and how to say it ». It all begins with a 5-pointed star of the BR and an inscription against the new president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, who appeared in the night in front of the Roman headquarters of Fdi della Garbatella. Investigate the police, five militants of the National Youth work to clean the shutter, and Giorgia Meloni thunders against the “various politicians who have decided to make La Russa a target”.

Frosty hours with Berlusconi

In a few moments full screens of comments of solidarity with la Russa flood the computers, the entire majority rises up and asks the left to condemn the threats and make mea culpa. “I hope that the sense of responsibility of politics prevails over ideological hatred, because Italy and the Italians must go back to running together,” urges the candidate in pectore Meloni. Aware that the appeal to her responsibility can be good for something else too, in the hours of frost with Silvio Berlusconi – whose silence on the threats to La Russa stands out – on the formation of the government.

Meloni-Letta duel

But the secretary dem Enrico Letta from Berlin, at the congress of European socialists, waits hours to respond and throws more fuel on the fire: «The beginning of this legislature is the worst that could have been. The legislature begins with an incendiary logic on the part of those who won the elections. Whoever has won, instead of making peace with the country, is dividing it ». Letta also says that “with the appointments, concerns are confirmed in Europe”, that “the majority are at war and unable to govern”. Too much for Giorgia Meloni who demands immediate apologies: «The words spoken by the secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta on the sidelines of the European Socialists’ Congress in Berlin are very serious. Letta apologizes immediately. “

Support for La Russa

Meanwhile, news also arrives of a billboard at the Colosseum against the President of Palazzo Madama, with his name written upside down. In the meantime they had lined up with La Russa IV and Action since morning. The first demonstration of dem support “to the vile act to be strongly condemned” comes around 4 pm, from the group leaders Serracchiani and Malpezzi, while from Berlin Letta cannonades against the choices of the majority, and then tweets in the late afternoon his personal solidarity of the dem in La Russian. Meanwhile, the leader of the League Matteo Salvini – convinced that “harmony will soon return between Giorgia and Silvio” – attacked the left which “does not resign and violently attacks the second and third positions of the state, just democratically elected”.

The negotiation for the new government

The goal is to put out the fire to start again. In the center-right it is time for the bridges between Silvio Berlusconi and Giorgia Meloni: they work on the axis created by Gianni Letta and the new president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa, engaged in a diplomatic operation that is anything but simple. Above all, the aim is to mend the human relationship between the two leaders, in order to restart the political confrontation necessary for the birth of the new government. The idea is to let the situation settle over the weekend, and immediately create the conditions to resume dialogue.