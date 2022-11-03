Listen to the audio version of the article

The defense of the “external borders” of the EU as an approach to deal with the management of migrants, which finds “available ears”. And the defense of “national interests” as a method of confrontation, to make Italy’s “strong” voice heard in Brussels. Giorgia Meloni faces the first international testing ground to demonstrate to the European leaders that the new center-right government is not “Martian”, it is willing to “collaborate” but has clear priorities and recipes to face them.

Von der Leyen: visit strong signal

“Concrete” responses against expensive gas, an “implementation” of the NRP to divert resources to energy. Common choices to deal with what he calls the “domino” effect of the war in Ukraine, its impact on the economies of the West. And the first signal comes from Ursula von der Leyen: «Thank you Giorgia Meloni for the strong signal launched with your visit to the European institutions on your first trip abroad. It was a good opportunity to exchange views on critical issues ranging from support for Ukraine, energy to Italy, NextGenEU and migration, ”says the president of the Commission.

“Frank and positive” interlocution

Meetings that went “well”, the Italian premier re-launched at the end of the evening in a brief statement to the press. He speaks of a “frank and positive” conversation, first with the president of the EU Parliament Roberta Metsola, whom he has known for some time, then with the president of the EU commission Ursula von der Leyen – who is late due to bad weather in arriving from Berlin specifically for the face face with Meloni – and finally with the President of the EU Council, Charles Michel, with whom he also entertains at dinner before returning to Rome.

A “race against time” for the maneuver

The second operational Council of Ministers is waiting for her, to integrate Nadef and unveil the executive’s first choices in terms of economic policy. A “race against time”, admits Meloni herself, who talks at length about the choices to be made with the maneuver during a private lunch with the EU Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni, before the official meetings begin. The menu is strictly economic, not only the budget law but also the reform of the Stability Pact – crucial for a high-debt country like Italy – and the NRP. That shortly after will be one of the hot topics of the confrontation with the president of the Commission.

Metsola: Melons “tough, courageous and determined”

«Wet visit lucky visit», he jokes – under a gray and rainy sky most of the time – as soon as he sees Metsola at the European Parliament. She is warmly welcomed by the Maltese president, they talk to each other for an hour – always in Italian – first alone then with the delegations, which also includes the very trusted minister for EU policies Raffaele Fitto. “We give respect, we ask for respect”, the message that, explains the minister, the Italian government brings to Brussels. Meloni “is a tough, courageous and determined girl” Metsola says of her, reiterating that from the interview it emerged that Italy “remains at the center of the EU”. Community leaders all show appreciation for the “strong signal” of a first visit to Brussels. Who wants to sweep away the doubts about Italy’s international position and about the positions now far from a certain sovereignty that worries the EU.