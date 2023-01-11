To find the inconsistency denounced by the opposition, you have to go to page 26 of the brochure which is still online. It is point 17, the chapter “Clean, safe and affordable energy” and among the initiatives to be taken is the “Sterilization of state revenues from taxes on energy and fuel and automatic reduction of VAT and excise duties”. This is why, after the move by the government which chose not to return to the discounts of the Draghi executive, the attacks started from the opposition. If Francesco Silvestri, Grillino group leader in the Chamber, denounces a “collective amnesia”, Benedetto Della Vedova, secretary of +Europe, speaks of “populist propaganda”.

After the council of ministers, in a video on social media, Meloni explained that «with the budget law he did not increase excise duties. And he hasn’t even backtracked on the last government’s provision on the temporary cut in excise duties to control the price of petrol. We confirmed that choice, but that excise cut costs an average of one billion a month, 10 billion a year». Cutting? “I didn’t promise during the electoral campaign that I would cut excise duties on petrol because I knew the situation I would be facing – he said -. After that, I am very hopeful that sooner or later we will be able to make a structural and not temporary cut in excise duties, but this requires a different situation and above all to get this nation’s economic growth back on track because some things need resources, to find those resources we need to go back to producing more wealth and work, and that’s what we’re working on».

According to the prime minister, “to extend the cut in excise taxes on petrol, we could not have confirmed the cut in labor costs and increased the cut in labor costs, we could not have increased the single allowance for families by 50%, we could not have increased the health care fund of 2 billion euros, we could not have increased the number of families who could access support from the state to control household bills, we could not have imagined a contribution reduction for new hires, we could not have set up the trolley fund to help with shopping in the face of the increase in basic necessities for the most fragile families, we could not have put resources into the fund for SME tax credits.

We would have had to cancel all these measures from the budget law to provide for the cut in excise duties again ». Meloni claimed «the choices we have made because this is a government that has to make choices, as always happens in politics. We make our own and we have no problem claiming them».

Letta: mind

The leader of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta also speaks on the issue during the direction of the Dems: «Today the government and the premier made the first real communication error, after weeks of tailwind. With the video with which Meloni technically lies about the reduction of excise duties, the contradiction between what was said in the electoral campaign returns to the fore ».