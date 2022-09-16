Home News Meloni: “Orban won elections. Hungary democratic system “
Meloni: “Orban won elections. Hungary democratic system “

“If you vote for a document against Hungary, you have to do it by giving details of the accusations. The document is political. I would like a Europe in which there were no choices on the basis of discretion ”. Thus Giorgia Meloni on “Radio too” about Fdi’s no to the vote of the European Parliament against Hungary. «In the face of a conflict» in Ukraine «it is necessary to bring European nations closer than to distance them. We are not in a position to give away our allies, ”he says, referring to the European context towards Russia and the attacks on both Hungary and Poland. «Orban won the elections», remembers the Fdi president, «Hungary is a democratic system. The models of the Eastern countries are different from ours because until the 1990s we abandoned them to the Soviet model », he observes …

