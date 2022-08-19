Giorgia Meloni has a strange idea of ​​how to calm the concerns of other countries. The leader of the Italian post-fascists, favored in the elections on 25 September, has been repeating for some time that if Italy comes to power it will remain loyal to NATO, she will continue to support Ukraine and will not leave the euro. The accusations of nostalgia for fascism? All nonsense. The Italian right has been rid of fascism for decades, you said in a video message. It was the first time she had spoken like that.

But is it to be trusted? Fratelli d’Italia is a moderate party only in words: among other things, it wants a naval blockade against migrants. The distancing from fascism, which arrived just in time for the elections, seems opportunistic. Then he presented his symbol and, look a bit, it’s the same as before: the tricolor flame on the black bar. The fire represents the spirit of Benito Mussolini, the bar the tomb of the duce. At least this is how the image has been interpreted in Italy since 1946. It seems that Meloni did not want to alienate the nostalgic among his electorate. She also said she was proud of this symbol.