A 27-year-old asylum seeker from Guinea was arrested after being blocked by the police while he was raping a 55-year-old Ukrainian on the street in Piacenza. The leader of FdI Giorgia Meloni puts the video on Twitter and the political controversy immediately explodes. She blurted out the secretary Dem Enrico Letta: «I appeal to everyone so that we are all within the limits of dignity and decency. The video posted by Giorgia Meloni about a rape is an indecent and indecent video ». And she adds: «There is respect for people that must be first of all, so I invite everyone to conduct an electoral campaign in which we talk about things and also confront each other animatedly. But you can’t be disrespectful of people’s rights ”.

The reply of the leader of the Brothers of Italy is not long in coming: «I do not allow Enrico Letta to spread lies about me and make grim propaganda on the very serious rape of Piacenza. These defamatory and reality-distorting methods are now characteristic of a left in disarray, we have all known this for some time, but there is a limit to everything. Especially when it comes to rape and violence against women. And I am frankly ashamed of political leaders who, while using rape to attack me, do not spend a word of solidarity for the victim, evidently for fear of having to face the issue of the aggravated security emergency “, writes the leader of FdI, Giorgia Meloni, on Facebook.

The election campaign on the body of a raped woman



“Reporting a rape is one thing, putting the video in which he sees the raped person on social networks, exposing him to a flood of people who go to see him in a morbid way, is unworthy of a civilized country. Meloni did something unworthy of a civilized country, and against women. If you were my daughter or her daughter, we would not want her to be exposed on social networks while she is being raped, by a political leader who is a candidate to govern the country “, replies the leader of Action, Carlo Calenda, guest of Coffee break on La7.

“Asylum seeker” and rapist. That’s enough! Defending the borders and the Italians will be a duty for me, not a right.

I will be in Piacenza soon, to confirm the League’s commitment to restore security to our country:

Pd senator Valeria Fedeli also intervenes in the debate: «But how can video images of a rape be published? How can a woman, who aspires to be prime minister, push herself to such barbarism to collect a few votes? Violating a victim’s integrity and dignity, and doing so for electoral purposes, is intolerable looting. I say to the right, I say to Meloni: stop! You hurt the country. You hurt women ».

«Giorgia Meloni and other members of the right have illegally released the video of the rape suffered by a woman in Piacenza. This is not information, this is campaigning without any scruple, exposing the atrocious moment of violence to the curiosity of millions of people and without the consent of the victim. Is there really a need to post a video to show what rape is? Thus women are not protected, but they are subjected to further violence. Let’s bring the political debate back to civilization. We talk about the future of the country, about how the political forces seriously intend to act to protect women. The electoral campaign should not be a like-minded battle conducted on the skin of citizens », comments Stefania Ascari, deputy of the 5 Star Movement.

Meanwhile, the leader of the League Matteo Salvini announces that he will soon be in Piacenza, «to confirm the League’s commitment to restore security to our country: 10,000 more policemen and carabinieri in 2023, more cameras on and blocking of illegal landings. Asylum seeker and rapist. That’s enough! Defending the borders and the Italians will be a duty for me, not a right ».