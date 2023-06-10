Meloni quits Visegrad and tries to take out the big koalition

Stopping a Turkish cargo ship that ended up in the hands of a dozen illegal immigrants who had boarded it secretly is also foreign policy. As well as Defense of the Italian territory (at that time the ship was at sea south of Naples to France) and the European borders. It was Defense Minister Guido Crosetto who recounted the details of when it was happening yesterday afternoon while Bruno Vespa interviewed him in the Apulian format and in the Porta a Porta farmhouse. “The military ship San Marco intervened, the illegal immigrants who had taken command of the cargo holding the crew hostage were disarmed and arrested,” explained the minister. Adding that the operation demonstrates what it means to guard the European borders and fight illegal immigration. Two themes that have been protagonists in the last week and that closely intersect with the electoral campaign for next June’s European elections. In exactly one year, in fact, we will know if Europe will have a new center-right majority where the EPP, the largest European political family, will decide – results in hand – whether to move to the right, abandoning the big coalition with the PSE and the left. An operation whose protagonists are Giorgia Meloni, the only right-wing leader of the only founding country of the EU as well as president of the Conservative party; Manfred Weber, leader of the EPP these days in Rome for two days – precisely – on the political future of Europe; and also Matteo Salvini, an unwilling protagonist these days because relations with Meloni are reduced to a flicker and because Weber has made it clear that the EPP will never be able to ally with extremists, right or left. On the right is Salvini who in Strasbourg is in the group of Le Pen (Identity and Democracy). The Democratic Party, one of the main components of the European PSE, risks going left-left.

The best in foreign policy

Once the theme has been framed as a whole, it must be recognized that Giorgia Meloni is giving her best in foreign policy. The last week, which will have a new important step tomorrow in Tunis, is a good example. While the President of the Republic was putting plasters on the numerous own goals scored in recent months against France – Mattarella’s warm and accomplice embrace with Macron in front of the silhouettes of the Louvre is a powerful image – the premier moved individually and without sparing himself on the most difficult: immigration. Following two lines: you went to or received at Palazzo Chigi the leaders of the two countries – Tunisia and Libya – which with their internal weaknesses are favoring massive departures of migrants who have brought landings in Italy to 54,000 units from January to today (156%), that is, he looked after the external borders of Italy and Europe because “migrations must be regulated at departures and not at arrivals”. At the same time, this week the slow and clumsy Europe had to define the umpteenth episode of the “Immigration and Asylum Plan”: overcoming Dublin, guaranteeing redistributions, between obligation and solidarity, finding a solution to repatriations for those who have no right to stay, organizing regular entry to cover the strong demand for manpower for the European continent, protect border countries from migratory pressure and therefore the borders of Europe. Since 2013, Europe has been trying to turn this “game” around, but vetoes have always prevented even attempts at a way out.

A delicate game

Italy was playing a very delicate game: a right-wing government allied in Europe with Poland, Hungary and the other sovereign countries of the Visegrad group which, however, have always understood the solution to the problem only by raising walls. With a double backlash, perhaps bluffing or perhaps not, Meloni had the courage not to follow his European allies, he kept the point anyway by setting up the negotiation with Tunisia and Libya (knowing that he had Greece, Malta and Spain with him at the guidance for the next EU semester), and has wrested a general agreement between the majority of European countries which for the first time seems to be moving in the right direction. Of course, the process of approval is still long, the operational effectiveness and times are not immediate to see the turning point proposed by the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen with her revised and corrected “Immigration and Asylum Plan”. The next six months, with the Spanish presidency, will tell us the truth about the news of these days.

But if we try to observe from above, having made official that the Mediterranean is the European border, bringing Tunisia and Libya to be the hand folder in Brussels, having made a bloc with the majority of EU countries to review the rules of asylum and residence (and having left the historical allies to their fate) are the three best things that Giorgia Meloni could have done. As if you had listened, at least in part, to the long and always profound interview that the former prime minister and president of the Constitutional Court Giuliano Amato gave to Repubblica. “Meloni give up an anti-EU drift and break with Orban” was Amato’s unsolicited advice. The interview came out on Thursday morning. Thursday night it happened. But they are just coincidences. Pleasant, for once.

The four key points of the agreement

The compromise text had two protagonists, the Swedish Maria Malmer Stenergard, current president, and the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johansson. Italy, with Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, obtained a long series of changes in the final compromise. Two above all: repatriations can be made to third countries if they guarantee the protection of civil rights; Southern European countries will not become Europe’s refugee camp because they will not be paid to keep economic migrants. The approved text now constitutes the common position of the EU Council which will now have to negotiate on this basis with the European Parliament to arrive at the definitive text of two regulations: asylum procedures (APR) and the management of asylum and immigration (AMMR). There are four, in extreme synthesis, the key points of the agreement. The first: a “compulsory solidarity” mechanism is set up whereby the Member States will have to choose whether to agree to relocate on their territory a quota of asylum seekers (different for each country depending on its GDP and its population) who arrived in the countries of first entry; alternatively they can provide a financial contribution of 20,000 euros for each migrant envisaged in their quota and not relocated.

The second: Italy has requested and obtained that the solidarity contribution does not go to the countries of first entry (in fact we would have become a refugee camp) but flows into a common EU Fund (yet to be set up and managed by the European Commission) which will have to be used in the “external dimension” of the management of the migratory phenomenon, i.e. for agreements with the countries of origin and transit of migrants and to finance certain infrastructures on the spot. “We have refused any possible monetary compensation, because we did not believe that the dignity of our country could implement solutions of this type” underlined Piantedosi. The risk was very high and that solution could not be acceptable in any way.

The third most important point of the agreement is the one, on which the countries of Northern Europe have pressed above all, on the tightening of control measures at the external borders. The countries of first entry will have to register all the irregular migrants arriving within 24 hours, and will then have 12 weeks to carry out all the procedures for granting asylum, and another 12 weeks to implement the repatriations of migrants whose asylum applications will have been successful. The mechanism may be suspended if the number of applicants exceeds 60,000.

Returns to third countries

The fourth point, the question that required the longest and most difficult negotiations of the day: the possibility, for the Member States of first entry, to quickly bring “economic migrants” not only to their countries of origin, but also to transit countries arrived illegally at the borders of the EU and who are not entitled to asylum. Third countries must be deemed “safe” with respect to human rights and international law. For example, Tunisia will be a third country. It is a pity that the IMF does not want to disburse the loan of 2 billion precisely as a function of the authoritarian turn of President Saied.

The no of Orban and the left

Let’s say right away that the weaknesses of this agreement are obvious: starting with the time needed to assess whether the migrant has the right to a permit (in Italy it takes up to 2-3 years; here a maximum of six months is expected) and repatriations to countries third parties. Hungary, Poland and four other countries have said no to everything. The Italian left is also very critical. The Democratic Party is cautious. “It is essential that Meloni has chosen a different path from Orban and Morawiecki. In the end Meloni capitulates and leaves Visegrad” underlined Lia Quartapelle of the Democratic Party. The compromise is to have many small Turkeys south of Europe, i.e. in Africa.