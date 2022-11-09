Listen to the audio version of the article

“We have always recognized the importance of confronting the social partners. Our approach is one of total openness and respect. Where this confrontation will lead us will depend on the approach and availability of each of us ». This is the way in which the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, by meeting the trade unions at Palazzo Chigi starts the diaolgo. «We are facing the most difficult moment in the history of the Republic and this requires an additional responsibility on the part of everyone. It is necessary to put aside the preconceptions and, in respect of the different convictions, it is necessary to try to reason all in the same direction, the defense of the general interest ».

You risk non-existent future pensions

“We are in the midst of an international social crisis, we come out of a pandemic, there is an ongoing energy crisis, an increase in the costs of raw materials, inflation close to 10%, wages that are mostly inadequate, today’s low pensions, and those future risk being non-existent, ”says the premier.

The files on the table

On the table that Meloni summoned to meet the leaders of the main unions, and also the UGL, numerous dossiers, from pensions to the tax wedge cut, passing through the issue of extra-profits, highlighted in recent days by the unions. Together with Meloni, the ministers for companies and made in Italy Adolfo Urso, Pa Paolo Zangrillo, Marina Calderoni at Lavoro, Giancarlo Giorgetti at the Economy and the undersecretary to the presidency of the Council, Alfredo Mantovano. The meeting, loudly requested by the unions, comes on the eve of the go-ahead from the Council of Ministers to the fourth aid decree, which puts 9.1 billion on the plate, as announced this morning by the Minister of Economy at a hearing on the Nadef.