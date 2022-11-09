Home News Meloni sees the unions. “You risk non-existent future pensions”
News

Meloni sees the unions. “You risk non-existent future pensions”

by admin
Meloni sees the unions. “You risk non-existent future pensions”

“We have always recognized the importance of confronting the social partners. Our approach is one of total openness and respect. Where this confrontation will lead us will depend on the approach and availability of each of us ». This is the way in which the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, by meeting the trade unions at Palazzo Chigi starts the diaolgo. «We are facing the most difficult moment in the history of the Republic and this requires an additional responsibility on the part of everyone. It is necessary to put aside the preconceptions and, in respect of the different convictions, it is necessary to try to reason all in the same direction, the defense of the general interest ».

You risk non-existent future pensions

“We are in the midst of an international social crisis, we come out of a pandemic, there is an ongoing energy crisis, an increase in the costs of raw materials, inflation close to 10%, wages that are mostly inadequate, today’s low pensions, and those future risk being non-existent, ”says the premier.

The files on the table

On the table that Meloni summoned to meet the leaders of the main unions, and also the UGL, numerous dossiers, from pensions to the tax wedge cut, passing through the issue of extra-profits, highlighted in recent days by the unions. Together with Meloni, the ministers for companies and made in Italy Adolfo Urso, Pa Paolo Zangrillo, Marina Calderoni at Lavoro, Giancarlo Giorgetti at the Economy and the undersecretary to the presidency of the Council, Alfredo Mantovano. The meeting, loudly requested by the unions, comes on the eve of the go-ahead from the Council of Ministers to the fourth aid decree, which puts 9.1 billion on the plate, as announced this morning by the Minister of Economy at a hearing on the Nadef.

You may also like

31 new local confirmed cases in Urumqi, Xinjiang,...

The “Dote Sport” fund has been renewed to...

President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the 2022...

President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the 2022...

Tom Skinner brings good news – Giovanni Ansaldo

Camping and Ctrip’s camping product transaction volume in...

Valditara’s letter to students on the damage caused...

Democrats outperformed expectations in fierce midterm congressional elections...

The accident, the long hospitalization and the miracle....

The Fifth Anniversary of China International Import Expo:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy