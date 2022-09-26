Calenda saved by the proportional

The leader of Action will be one of the big players who will compete in the Senate where the leader of Iv Matteo Renzi, that of the Lega Matteo Salvini and the outgoing president of the Sicilian Region Nello Musumeci (FdI) will also sit.

Lotito senator for the center-right

Enrico Letta and Nicola Zingaretti will sit among the deputies as well as the leaders of Verdi and the Italian Left Angelo Bonelli and Nicola Fratoianni. The coordinator of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani disembarks from Brussels to Montecitorio. This time the force player Claudio Lotito made it: the president of Lazio, he became a senator for the Center-right, winning in the single-member constituency in Molise. The former president Elisabetta Casellati (Forza Italia) also remains in the Senate, who won her seat by running in Basilicata.

The duels between the big names

In the two-person challenges, which involved historical names in politics, Daniela Santanché, Perferdinando Casini and Isabella Rauti won. In Sesto San Giovanni, in the now former Stalingrad of Italy, the daughter of Pino, former secretary of the MSI, one of the founders of the Fiamma tricolore, defeated Emanuele Fiano (Pd), son of Nedo Fiano, who survived Auschwitz. Daniela Santanché (FdI) in Cremona, won (52.17% votes) over Carlo Cottarelli (27.3%) and remains at Palazzo Madama. Pierferdinando Casini is preparing to live the eleventh consecutive legislature as a parliamentarian, he has in fact won the senatorial college of Bologna, a stronghold of the left, overcoming the art critic Vittorio Sgarbi of the center-right.

Ilaria Cucchi elected to the Senate

Among the aficionados reconfirmed in the Chamber also Bruno Tabacci, Benedetto Della Vedova (+ Eu) who in Milan had the better of Giulio Tremonti: the former Berlusconian minister, who this time ran for FdI, remains out of parliament. The Northern League player Alberto Bagnai instead passes from the Senate to the Chamber. Ilaria Cucchi, a center-left candidate, elected in Florence where she has passed, in a college that was considered armored for the center-left, Federica Picchi, a center-right candidate, becomes senator.

Di Maio and Bellanova outside the Parliament

The virologist Andrea Crisanti is also a Senator for the Democratic Party. Montecitorio instead bids farewell to Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio defeated by former minister Sergio Costa (M5s) in the single-member constituency of Naples Fuorigrotta and buys Berlusconi’s partner, Marta Fascina, who wins in Marsala and is elected to the Chamber. After 28 years, Stefania Prestigiacomo (FI) could leave parliament, even if the counts are not definitive. The former minister of Iv Teresa Bellanova is also out. Ko electoral for the Northern League senator Simone Pillon, active on the conservative front of human rights, and for the dem Monica Cirinnà, his historical antagonist on social issues.