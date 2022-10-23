Listen to the audio version of the article

Before the confrontation, on Sunday evening 22 October, between Giorgia Meloni and Emmanuel Macron (which ended around 21.30 and lasted over an hour), the afternoon handshake, which those present defined very warm, between the new vice premier Antonio and foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, and the French president, both present at the international meeting “The cry of peace – Religions and culture in dialogue”, promoted by the Community of Sant’Egidio. Where the holder of the Elysée had launched, on the afternoon of 22 October, a hard thrust against Putin’s Russia, guilty of “having isolated itself from the world” to launch a war “the fruit of exarchy nationalism”. Almost the same words used shortly before by the head of state, Sergio Mattarella, who had highlighted the “wretched” war waged by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Macron, with Meloni we will continue the work begun

Enough, in short, to underline the total alignment of the two countries in the strenuous defense of Ukraine. Which was then followed by the face to face between the Italian premier and the French president. “As Europeans, as neighboring countries, as friendly peoples, with Italy we must continue all the work we have begun. Succeeding together, with dialogue and ambition, we owe it to our young people and our peoples. Our first meeting in Rome, Giorgia Meloni, goes in this direction », French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter at the end of the meeting.

Melons and Macron, give common answers on energy

Macron’s words were then followed by a note from Palazzo Chigi in which the “cordial and fruitful confrontation” of over an hour between the two was emphasized. During the interview, albeit informal, the statement reads, “all the main European dossiers were discussed: the need to give quick and common answers on expensive energy, support for Ukraine, the difficult economic situation, the management of flows migratory “. The presidents of Italy and France, it is emphasized, “agreed on the desire to continue with a collaboration on the great common challenges at European level and in respect of mutual national interests”.

The alignment of the two countries on Ukraine and energy

Statements that go in the direction of strengthening the axis between the two countries, also in the wake of the not insignificant crack in relations between Paris and Berlin after the choice of the Germans to launch a maxi plan worth 200 billion to save families and high-energy Teutonic companies. And it is on this front, in particular, that the meeting between the two strengthens the collaboration after the assist launched by the French to Mario Draghi in the battle carried out for a dynamic price cap. An instrument that Paris has substantially supported, after the initial perplexities, thus paving the way for that broad consensus that will now be up to the new Meloni government to shore up. To ensure that we arrive at a concrete proposal on this front to land on the table of the next European Council.

Macron’s speech at the event organized by the Community of Sant’Egidio

A very close confrontation, therefore, which strengthens relations between the two countries at a time when Europe, traditionally driven by the Franco-German engine, now in a phase of impasse, is looking for a different accelerator. For this reason, the Sherpas of the two countries have worked to organize the face-to-face quickly, trying to identify an opening in the dense agendas of the two protagonists to allow this first, crucial, confrontation. Arrived, as mentioned, after Macron had spoken at the event organized by the Community of Sant’Egidio and its founder Andrea Riccardi who boasts a solid relationship with the tenant of the Elysée.