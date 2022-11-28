Listen to the audio version of the article

Those of the maneuver “are interventions that embody a social vision” a vision that this government “shares with Confindustria”. And “most of the resources are destined for productive realities to reaffirm a principle that is too often questioned: there can be no welfare if there is no one who generates wealth upstream” added Meloni speaking to the Venetian industrialists. This was stated by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, speaking via video link at the general assembly of Confindustria Veneto Est, who admitted: «There has been a significant allocation on cutting the wedge, we know that it is not enough» and we know that « more incisiveness is needed, but it is a path that we have taken immediately»

Bonomi: a courageous choice is needed on the tax wedge



«We need a courageous choice on the subject of the tax wedge that allows workers to obtain liquidity for what could be, structurally, an extra month’s salary per year. But to do this you need planning and seriousness» reiterated the president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi who brought his conclusions to the birth event of Confindustria Veneto Est, the second territorial association of the country which will start operationally on 1 January 2023. “We were told – explained Bonomi – that there aren’t the resources but for a country that spends 1,000 billion euros on public spending, redirecting 4-5% of what is spent shouldn’t be impossible”.

Meloni: those who produce should not be disturbed

According to the prime minister, “government measures will lose all effectiveness if we fail to guarantee businesses a different context from that found up to now in relations with the state and the government”. Since I took office, I have underlined two fundamental principles: not to disturb those who produce, and to put the confrontation with the intermediate bodies back at the center» added the Prime Minister, with regard to the maneuver and the «attention to companies and workers».

Bonomi: Meloni, of course, he’ll call us shortly

For the president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi «the distinctive trait of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is being coherent and keeping one’s word. I am therefore sure, when he says that he wants to discuss the industrial policy strategy with the intermediate bodies, and in particular with Confindustria, that he will shortly organize a meeting for an in-depth discussion on this matter ». And on the first measures of the Government, speaking in Padua at the assembly of the new Confindustria Veneto Est, Bonomi reiterated: «It was positive to put all the available resources on expensive energy for families and businesses»

Meloni: ready to make choices, even with costs in electoral terms”

«If the industry is doing well, then the nation is doing well too: then it is up to politics to make a synthesis and take on chosen responsibilities. I intend to assume them even if it costs in electoral terms. We are ready to do what is right for the nation and not for us. This is also demonstrated by the choice made on the Citizenship Income”, the premier said again, underlining that with this choice “the government intends to rebuild a culture and a work ethic, and to do so together with those who do business and those who produce, is a sign important”