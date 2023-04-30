Meloni to the unions: “Our priority is to lighten the tax burden on labor costs”

The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, during the meeting with the unions, anticipated the measures that will be launched in tomorrow’s council of ministers, Monday 1 May.

“The government’s priority is to lighten the tax burden on labor costs. We approved the Def, which freed up resources that we have completely dedicated to cutting the tax wedge. Let’s proceed with the reform of the Citizenship Income, to distinguish who is able to work from who is not. We need a serious, constructive dialogue, both at work and on all the subjects we will be dealing with. Tomorrow’s CDM will take useful measures for the world of work, which we change in a symbolic day “.

It’s still: ”It is not a one-off appointment but a further sign of the fact that the government considers the dialogue with the social partners very important, in a particular moment in which we have many challenges to face for our nation. Today’s meeting, therefore, is exhaustive with respect to our dialogue, also because the process of the provision that we will approve tomorrow will be quite long”. So it serves ‘‘a serious, constructive dialogue, both at work and on all the subjects we will be dealing with”Meloni underlines.

