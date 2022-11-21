The Economic Maneuver arrives today in the Council of Ministers, with a package of 32 billion. Among the hypotheses under consideration, the zeroing of VAT on bread, pasta and milk. We are working on pensions at an altitude of 41+62. We are moving towards cutting the tax wedge by up to 3 points for the lowest incomes. On the flat tax, the threshold will be raised up to 85 thousand euros for the self-employed. Palazzo Chigi holds back on a proposal from the League for a “marriage bonus”.

Salvini reassures: “In the government there is agreement on everything, towards a further taxation of extra profits”. Berlusconi: “We need a breakthrough with a tax cut.” Criticize the opposition. The Malpezzi dem: the maneuver is “unfair and populist”. Della Vedova: «A few ideas but confused».

11.30 – Education, Minister Valditara: counting on resources to increase contracts for prof

In the maneuver “I count” that there is money for the increase in teachers’ contracts “and I will fight for there to be new resources”. This was stated by the Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara, on the sidelines of the “North Direction” event at the Palazzo delle Stelline in Milan. «The blanket is very short – he concluded – in the contract we said that 300 million additional resources are needed for 2023. Should there not be any, the contract states that they will be taken from the fund intended for professional development. But I count that for 2023 there may be additional resources ».

11.20 – Salvini from Giorgetti to the Mef, point on measures

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini, according to what is learned, was this morning at the Ministry of the Economy to meet Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti with whom he spent over an hour to take stock of the maneuver that will be under consideration tonight of the council of ministers.

11.10 – Civil protection, Minister Musumeci: first concrete response to the weakest

«The numbers are implacable and inexorable, the 400 million debt of the last four years impose absolutely inflexible choices looking at the weakest, the least, the poorest families. We will give them an initial concrete response with the measure being examined by the Council of Ministers in the afternoon”. This was stated by the Minister for Civil Protection and Marine Policies, Nello Musumeci, as he opened the workshop “Civil protection and territorial cohesion – Strategy for risk reduction 2021-2027”, underway at the Maxxi Auditorium in Rome .

11.00 – We are also working on the related tax decree

This evening, in addition to the budget bill, a related tax decree could also arrive on the table of the Council of Ministers: according to what has been learned in the last few hours, the orientation of replicating the classic scheme of the maneuver would have prevailed, with fiscal measures – which lead also coverage of the budget law – contained in an ad hoc decree.

10.40 – Mangialavori (Forza Italia): face the cost of energy

The maneuver will be “strongly discontinuous”, liberal, common sense and with a precise objective: to face the consequences of expensive energy on citizens and companies. Let’s reduce the tax burden for everyone, detax new hires, extend the flat tax, approve fiscal peace and increase the pensions of those who find themselves in the greatest difficulty”. This was stated by Giuseppe Mangialavori, deputy of Forza Italia and president of the Montecitorio Budget Commission, in an interview with The print.

10.30 – Carfagna (Action): zero vision

«Towards a maneuver with zero reforms, zero development, zero vision. They are like Totò: they sold the Trevi Fountain to the voters and now the truth is out. But unfortunately it doesn’t make anyone laugh.” Mara Carfagna, president of Action writes it on Twitter.

10.20 – Salvini at the Mef to meet Giorgetti

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini arrived around 9.30 at the headquarters of the Ministry of Economy for a meeting with Giancarlo Giorgetti in view of the Council of Ministers on the maneuver at 20.30. The meeting between Salvini and Giorgetti is still ongoing and started about an hour ago.

10.00 – Maneuver, possible Cdm at 20.30

The Council of Ministers called to approve the economic maneuver could be held in the evening, at 20.30. This is what filters through Palazzo Chigi, even if the meeting has not yet been convened at the moment. Time is still needed, it is explained, to polish the text and find points of agreement on some knots to untie. For this, the CDM could be convened in the evening.