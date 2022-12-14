“Can a citizen’s income be offered to the Russians to convince them to withdraw the troops?” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni chose irony to respond to the M5s senator Pietro Lorefice, in his reply to Palazzo Madama on the communications of the European Council. «The sending of weapons was decided by the previous government, with the M5s at the helm – said Meloni -. On behalf of Italy I want to thank the 5 Star Movement for the support it has given to the Ukrainian people. Actions matter more than words.”

The prime minister said she was “very interested in the issue of peace, everyone wants peace. We are not happy with the Ukrainian conflict. Since everyone works for peace, you – she continued in an ironic tone – seem to have solutions that I don’t have. I would like you to be more specific, to help me understand what you mean when you talk about negotiations. Beyond those who think that by waving the colored flag peace can be achieved. Can you please explain the contents to me? Should Ukraine surrender because this allows us to achieve peace?”.

«I don’t agree that Ukraine must surrender – continued Meloni -, but if you tell us at least we have a clear position of the M5s. Or, as written in your resolution, you demand the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops: can you tell us how the Russians can be persuaded? Can Sui offer them a Citizenship Income?. Or do you think that Russian jurisdiction over the territories annexed and subject to referendum which I consider illegitimate should be recognized? The question is serious, we need to get down to the concrete ».

For Meloni «the Ukraine affair does not concern only Ukraine, it involves us all, whether we like it or not. It involves the role of Italy. Do you think that if Italy decided to withdraw from the international community, not to send anything, would anything change» on the international front for Kiev? «No, it would change the approach towards us. We would be considered an unreliable nation that runs away in the face of difficulties. I», on the other hand, «want a credible and serious Italy, which can» for this reason «ask for solidarity, attention and defend its borders».

Europe «shows a myopia on major strategic choices. Europe should find an effective solution, give the signal to act as a political actor», added Meloni regarding Ukraine and the energy crisis. The EU should then use “that strength to pose the problem of the relationship between the choices that our other allies are making in the economic field”, referring to the US. The EU “should maintain a common position because if we, in the face of the Ukrainian conflict, also start competing with each other in such a difficult situation, I don’t know how intelligent it can be”.

«The energy situation – Meloni said in the Senate Chamber – is very complex, Europe has not taken due consideration of strategic issues. The criticism that we have often made of Europe is to deal with micro issues and not with strategic issues. Today we are exposed on the supply of raw materials and energy. Europe must once again give itself a strategy on supply and diversification”.

During the electoral campaign “there were leaders who did interviews arguing that if the undersigned had won we would have had risks in eco-social terms, of unity”, with a country “in bankrupt” continued the premier in her replies. Addressing Pier Ferdinando Casini, he added: «Do you understand what it means to go around scaring investors? You know that I am president of a European party, and I think it should be acknowledged that I never gave interviews to the foreign press» when «I was in the opposition. I couldn’t speak badly of Italy outside the borders, it’s a matter of custom and love for one’s country”.