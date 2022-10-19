“What happens to the Ministry of Equal Opportunities?”. To ask is the Democratic Party after the rumors of Republic: the first female Prime Minister would intend to spin off the delegations to Equal Opportunities and Family to create a single portfolio without portfolios with Youth Affairs and Sport.

The unification of Equal Opportunities with the Family, implemented with the Conte II government, was wanted by President Mattarella and Prime Minister Draghi. Thanks to this synergy, according to the outgoing minister Elena Boletti, the Family Act would have been approved. But Giorgia Meloni’s intentions would go in a different direction. The new ministry of Youth Affairs, Sport and Equal Opportunities would be entrusted to Chiara Colosimo, new deputy of the Brothers of Italy and head of the Atreju festival.

The Democratic Party is on a war footing: “We read about possible unpacking of a delegation – comments Cecilia D’Elia, spokesperson for the Coordination of Dem Women – which should instead be strengthened in its transversality with respect to all policies, with the aim of contrasting gender inequalities and the discrimination of differences that mark this country and affirm the rights of people ”. “It is serious that it is in the intentions of the possible first woman prime minister to carry out this operation – continues the senator – which we consider a mistake”.

For the president of the Senators Pd Simona Malpezzi the contradiction is evident. After breaking the glass roof, Meloni would thus make a clean sweep of gender equality policies. “The first woman to lead a government in Italy – she underlines – dismantles gender policies. For us they should be strengthened. Here is the difference between this right and us. Being a woman is not enough to promote policies for women ».

«Obviously, it is enough for her to be the only woman in a party and in a government of men, rather than dealing with removing the inequalities and obstacles that hold back women in our country. For us, the Ministry of Women and Equal Opportunities should be born, because women are Italy’s greatest resource »comments senator dem Valeria Valente. «To those who thought that Meloni premier would have broken through the glass roof for all of them are answered by the first facts. Fontana, a declared anti-abortionist and pro-life, is the third position in the state. Gasparri presents a bill for the recognition of the legal capacity of the unborn child, which means blowing up the 194/78 without touching it. Now via the Ministry of Equal Opportunities. And unfortunately we are only at the beginning ».

The Acli, the Christian workers’ associations, are also making themselves heard, through the voice of President Emiliano Manfredonia: the ministry for Equal Opportunities “represents an important defense of democracy” he explains during the presentation at Palazzo Altieri in Rome of “Lavorare dis / pari », The research on wage and gender disparity carried out by the Work Area of ​​the National Acli, in collaboration with the Acli Women’s Coordination. «They are not just symbols – continues Manfredonia – it is a matter of substance. Instead, we must make it work better, give the Ministry a voice especially when creating new laws, involve it so that they can really have a weight in our society ”.