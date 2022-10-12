ROME. “The situation in Italy is not easy, we cannot waste time,” said the leader of FdI Giorgia Meloni regarding the presidency of the Senate. With Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi “we will see each other later, but I am optimistic”, she added as she entered the Chamber.

Updates hour by hour

11.32 – Donzelli (FdI): “We await the assignment”

“We do not talk about the hypotheses of the ministers as long as there is no appointment by the President of the Republic to the prime minister in charge. At that moment you will discover that the list of ministers is ready and that there is serenity in the center-right, there is compactness and that many words have been spent in recent days because obviously the institutional paths were to be waited for. I read that some journalists, some commentators, say: “Well, Meloni, why isn’t she ready yet?”. We are ready. We simply cannot go and deposit the list of ministers because there is no prime minister in charge ». These are the words of the deputy of the Brothers of Italy, Giovanni Donzelli, at Agorà Rai3, on the composition of the next government team.