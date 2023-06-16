Home » Meloni will meet Elon Musk in Rome tonight
© Reuters. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni holds her year-end press conference in Rome December 29, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MILAN (Reuters) – Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is expected to meet Tesla’s (NASDAQ:) boss Elon Musk in Rome today, according to two government sources.

This morning Musk met with Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

“We talked about automotive and aerospace, sectors where Italy has manpower and cutting-edge technology. Ready to collaborate on the challenges of our time such as cybersecurity. I congratulated you on your successes”, wrote the Foreign Minister in a tweet after meeting with Musk.

One of the two sources underlines that Musk’s meeting with Meloni is part of “a European tour” by the Tesla CEO who will also see French President Emmanuel Macron tomorrow.

Macron has said he will promote France as a possible country to build one of Tesla’s electric car plants.

No comment from a Tesla spokesperson.

(Angelo Amante, editor Giancarlo Navach, editing Stefano Bernabei)

