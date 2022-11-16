«As I return home from two days of incessant work to best represent Italy at the G20 in Bali, I come across an incredible debate on whether or not it was right to take my daughter with me while I went away for four days. The question I have for the animators of this exciting discussion is: so you think that how my daughter should raise is a matter that concerns you? Because I give you news: she is not. I have the right to be a mother as I please and I have the right to do everything I can for this nation without depriving Geneva of a mother”. The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni writes it on her social channels.

The case – If Giorgia Meloni goes to Bali with Geneva

“I hope this answer is enough to make you deal with more relevant matters and vaguely within your competence”, concludes the premier.