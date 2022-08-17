The leader of the Brothers of Italy posted a video on Facebook entitled “Ready to fight poverty by investing in work”. Meanwhile, the M5s parliamentarians (record with 50 thousand voters) go ahead with 86.5% to the “list” proposed by the M5S president Giuseppe Conte, containing 15 names to be included as a priority in one or more multi-member constituencies as candidates in the next elections September 25th.
-
Zan: on with the egalitarian marriage
“First of all, win, then resubmit the Zan bill and the proposal on egalitarian marriage: the Democratic Party has the rights in its DNA”. This was declared to ‘La Repubblica’ by the deputy dem Alessandro Zan who gave his name to the law against homotransphobia stopped by the Senate. The entire Democratic Party supports egalitarian marriage, “it is in the program,” explains the deputy. “The underlying principle is that there are no Serie A and Serie B citizens. For same-sex couples, an unequal treatment is now established.” “Letta was decisive – says the activist for LGBT rights – to insert egalitarian marriage into the dem program, which is a point from which there is no turning back”.
-
Crisanti: always on the left
I have always been on the left, ”confesses microbiologist Andrea Crisanti, candidate for the Democratic Party in the next political elections. “I have been a member of the Pd club in London for 6 years, I was in the Fgci at the time of Berlinguer”, he reveals in an interview with ‘La Repubblica’. The expert claims to have accepted the application for two reasons. “First of all it is right that a technician is legitimized by the votes” and then he believes “that Italy needs the contribution of those who believe in public health”.
-
Melons: we will fight poverty by investing in work
“The citizenship income was a total failure, despite having had an exorbitant cost for the State of about 9 billion euros a year”. This was stated by the leader of the Brothers of Italy in a video on Facebook entitled ‘Ready to fight poverty by investing in work’, the first of a series to be published during the election campaign “