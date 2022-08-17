10:11

Zan: on with the egalitarian marriage

“First of all, win, then resubmit the Zan bill and the proposal on egalitarian marriage: the Democratic Party has the rights in its DNA”. This was declared to ‘La Repubblica’ by the deputy dem Alessandro Zan who gave his name to the law against homotransphobia stopped by the Senate. The entire Democratic Party supports egalitarian marriage, “it is in the program,” explains the deputy. “The underlying principle is that there are no Serie A and Serie B citizens. For same-sex couples, an unequal treatment is now established.” “Letta was decisive – says the activist for LGBT rights – to insert egalitarian marriage into the dem program, which is a point from which there is no turning back”.