8:22

Zanda: Conte, Renzi and Calenda want to disintegrate the Democratic Party

«The Democratic Party is an indispensable party for the political system and Italian democracy. In its 15 years of life it has had 4 splits and no one has taken its place, although this was the idea of ​​who caused those splits. Let’s improve it, renew it, correct its course, but I would keep it tight ». So the former group leader and former treasurer of the Democratic Party, Luigi Zandain an interview with Repubblica.

«Do we want to understand that Conte, like Renzi and Calenda, want to disintegrate the Democratic Party to take its votes? They repeat it every day. Should the Democratic Party dissolve and throw the Italian political system into disarray due to the selfishness of Conte, Renzi and Calenda? Let’s not joke. The Democratic Party is not an offshoot of the 5S, which halved their votes in 2018. It takes Conte’s acrobatic cunning to make a defeat pass for a victory, “he added.