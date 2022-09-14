9:25

Letta: serious League relationship with united Russia

“The facts will be highlighted. Beyond this matter, it is serious that the League has not terminated its relationship, its twinning with the United Russia party, the main party of the Russian political system. “Regardless of the ongoing discussion on the things said by the 007 Americans, we ask that the League terminate the relationship with united Russia. I consider it serious that the League maintains a relationship with the main Russian party, with what is happening in Ukraine ». This was stated by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, interviewed in “Dialoghi sul Futuro”, the online format of Il Foglio and Utopia.