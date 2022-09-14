The package of EU proposals to deal with expensive energy is on the way. Agreement on the Superbonus and responsibility for the assignment of credits. The League rejects the rumors about funds given to Western parties by Russia
Read: we are the M5S and Third Pole target, not the right
“I verify that in this campaign the only ones who make a proactive electoral campaign, in an attempt to present an alternative to the center-right, are us, I verify that both the 5 stars and the Third Pole are the targets we are and not the right and this is my leaves us perplexed ». The secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, said this on Tg1 Mattina.
Letta: serious League relationship with united Russia
“The facts will be highlighted. Beyond this matter, it is serious that the League has not terminated its relationship, its twinning with the United Russia party, the main party of the Russian political system. “Regardless of the ongoing discussion on the things said by the 007 Americans, we ask that the League terminate the relationship with united Russia. I consider it serious that the League maintains a relationship with the main Russian party, with what is happening in Ukraine ». This was stated by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, interviewed in “Dialoghi sul Futuro”, the online format of Il Foglio and Utopia.
Melons: no possibility that FdI governs with Pd
“There is no possibility that the Brothers of Italy will go to the government with the Democratic Party.” This was stated by FdI leader Giorgia Meloni guest on Radio 24. Meloni has ruled out the possibility of a national unity government with Enrico Letta’s party if a clear majority does not emerge from the polls. “Those who proposed it are some of the ministers of the Draghi government.”