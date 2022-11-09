Listen to the audio version of the article

«The Italian government is respecting all international conventions and the ban imposed on these NGO ships from staying in Italian waters, beyond the deadline necessary to ensure rescue and assistance operations for fragile individuals, is justified and legitimate. This was said by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaking to the FdI elected officials in the afternoon. “On board these ships there are not shipwrecked but migrants: people have come on board in international waters transshipping from other naval liaison units and the ship that took them in charge is equipped and equipped to accommodate them and provide for all their reception needs “.

“Bizarre decision on landings by doctors”

“In the newspapers I read surreal headlines this morning, far from reality,” adds the premier. “For example, the decision of the health authority to disembark all migrants on NGO ships did not depend on the government, declaring them fragile on the basis of possible risks of psychological problems. Choice, that of the health authority, which we found bizarre ». Meanwhile, the European Commission is calling for the immediate disembarkation, in the nearest place of safety, of all the rescued people who are currently on the Ocean Viking. On board the ship the situation has reached a critical level and according to Brussels needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency, to avoid a humanitarian tragedy.

Rings: respect operated is not political

«Medicine is different from politics. We must respect the work of the doctors, who acted in science and conscience “replies the president of the medical orders (Fnomceo), Filippo Anelli, commenting on the words of the premier who defined the decision of the health authority to land as” bizarre ” all migrants present on NGO ships. To Meloni “I reply by saying that the decisions that the health professionals have taken are respected, because the assessment of the state of health is different from the political choices regarding migrants”.

He died in the Senate next Wednesday

For urgent information on recent issues concerning migrants on the Sicilian coast, the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, will be in the Senate on Wednesday 16 November. The clarifications were requested by the opposition during the conference of group leaders that was held yesterday.

Left French appeal to Macron on Ocean Viking

After the first night without migrants on board for the two NGO ships (Humanity 1 and Geo Barents), the focus shifted to the Ocean Viking sailing off Sicily to Corsica. The French executive spokesman Oliver Vèran stressed that Italy must “play its role” and “respect European commitments”, adding that “the current attitude of the Italian government is unacceptable”. The French left has appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron to give his green light to the opening of a French port at Ocean Viking with over 230 migrants on board. Speaking on behalf of the Nupes (Nouvelle Union Populaire Ecologique et Sociale) – the coalition that brings together France Insoumise, the Socialist Party, Europe-Ecologie-Les Verts and the Communist Party – the deputy Benjamin Lucas expressed the hope “that dramatic and criminal infantilisms between governments Europeans who postpone the ball when it comes to human lives ».