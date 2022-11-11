Listen to the audio version of the article

“We have released 30 billion and I am confident that other resources can be recovered, with political choices such as the 110% superbonus, freeing up resources and making them available to families with medium-low incomes”. According to union sources, the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, would have said so at the table of the social partners with the Confsal, Cisal, Usb, Confintesa unions. The premier also clarified that “the perimeter in which we move is not easy and for this reason we need to put all ideas on the table with mutual availability. We are open, available and optimistic: we are all in the same boat, with some torn sails but if we start to mend them we can go back to sailing. This means starting to work on the content, looking for solutions and synthesis but thus having a centrality and a greater ability to influence choices “.

During the summit at Palazzo Chigi, the premier met 24 acronyms: Confindustria, Coldiretti, Confagricoltura, Confartigianato, Cna, Confimi, Casartigiani, Confapi, Confcommercio, Confesercenti, Federdistribuzione, Alleanza cooperative, Federterziario, Confservizi, Confetra, Ania, Abi, Ance , Cia, Copagri, Confedilizia, Confprofessioni, Unsic and Unicoop. The government was attended by ministers Giancarlo Giorgetti (Economy and Finance), Adolfo Urso (Businesses and Made in Italy), Marina Calderone (Labor and Social Policies), Raffaele Fitto (European Affairs, Cohesion Policies and Pnrr) and the undersecretary of Giovanbattista Fazzolari Prime Minister.

Requests to the government

Attention to the energy emergency, clarity on the eco-bonus system and cuts in the tax wedge: these are the requests for Cna to the government. “We share the expansive approach of the maneuver – said the president of Cna Dario Costantini – it is necessary to support the economy in a very delicate phase with the high risk of a stagflation spiral being triggered”. On the energy issue, the Cna representative highlighted that priority must be given to the green transition by creating a multi-year fund to support investments in self-production from renewable sources (plants up to 200 KW) by companies.

“We have asked that in addition to the buffer measures on energy, considering electricity and gas primary assets, we have ensured our support for emergency measures aimed at submitting the logic of profit to the general interest”, declared the secretary general Confsal, Raffaele Margiotta at the end of the meeting. For the president of Confagricoltura Massimiliano Giansanti the emergency is called the liquidity of agricultural enterprises which “must be enabled to meet the financial commitments undertaken also through moratoriums, reinforced public guarantee measures and the possibility of renegotiating loans”.

It points “to the government’s intention to reduce the tax burden on professionals and VAT numbers through the flat tax” Confprofessions that through the mouth of the president Gaetano Stella warns that however “we must take into account the peculiarities and needs of freelancers. We believe that facilitated ‘flat’ taxation and participation in companies between professionals can be kept together, so as not to penalize, rather, to encourage firms that want to grow in size and hire staff ”.