Working Sunday for the Prime Minister. In a message for the anniversary of the National Italian American Foundation (NIAF), Meloni talks about solid relations between Italy and the USA. Foreign Minister Tajani: In Ukraine “there can be no peace without justice”. Bridge over the strait, on Tuesday 8 November summit from Salvini.
Ciriani, on undersecretaries for details. Clutches? Normal
“It is normal that in the majority” there are personalities, pushed to enter the government. It happens in all executives and in all parties. We are in the details. We close on Monday, we only have to resolve some final issues ». Thus, interviewed by Il Tempo, the Minister for Relations with Parliament, Luca Ciriani, answers a question on the game of the undersecretaries and deputy ministers which shows some friction between allies.
April 25: Ruffino in La Russa, the government celebrates him and invites everyone
“To President Ignazio La Russa, who claims to contest April 25 as a party monopolized by the left, I allow myself a small suggestion: for next April 25, let the government organize a large demonstration in the country and invite all political forces, majority and opposition. It would be an important signal on the way to that reconciliation of national memory hoped for in the recent past by both Luciano Violante and Gianfranco Fini ». So Daniela Ruffino of Action.
March on Rome: procession towards the crypt, intoning Black Face
The parade of nostalgics in Predappio started in silence, a thousand people headed to the cemetery of San Cassiano where Benito Mussolini is buried in the crypt of the family, on the day in which the centenary of the March on Rome is commemorated (actually October 28 ). During the concentration, before the departure, some of the demonstrators stretched out their arms to make the Roman salute. At one point the group sang “Black Face”.