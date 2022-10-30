12:26

Ciriani, on undersecretaries for details. Clutches? Normal

“It is normal that in the majority” there are personalities, pushed to enter the government. It happens in all executives and in all parties. We are in the details. We close on Monday, we only have to resolve some final issues ». Thus, interviewed by Il Tempo, the Minister for Relations with Parliament, Luca Ciriani, answers a question on the game of the undersecretaries and deputy ministers which shows some friction between allies.