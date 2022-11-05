“We had promised the Italians that, once in the government, we would be dedicated with seriousness and determination to the energy emergency and that is exactly what we are doing, demonstrating that even in Italy, if you want, you can do what you need for the good of the citizens. “. After the CDM, which approved the Nadef, the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni summoned the general secretaries of the CGIL, CISL and UIL, Maurizio Landini, Luigi Sbarra and Pierpaolo Bombardieri for Wednesday, November 9, at 4 pm at Palazzo Chigi.

“The government swore an oath on 22 October and in less than two weeks it achieved two important objectives – added Meloni -: to free up over 30 billion euros (9.1 billion for 2022 and 21 billion for 2023) to secure families and businesses with high bills and take the first step on the national energy security front. We will concentrate the resources available to help Italians cope with the increase in the cost of energy, without wasting resources in useless bonuses ».

«Not only – continued Meloni – the Government has approved a measure to implement the production of national gas, as long as it is destined at affordable prices to Italian energy-intensive companies. In this way we secure the production fabric and make ourselves more independent from gas imports. At the same time, we reaffirmed our commitment in Europe to arrive at a dynamic gas price corridor to limit price volatility and secure our industries ».

Waiting for the meeting on Wednesday, the secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini commented: «Yesterday the Prime Minister indicated that next week there will be a meeting with the social partners and we want to understand better. For us it is a meeting that must serve to lay the foundations for a series of changes in our country. Before pronouncing on the numbers, I want to understand exactly what they think they are doing ». Landini spoke on the sidelines of the Federmeccanica Assembly. “I limit myself to observing – he explained – that I have not heard anything about measures on other resources that must be taken as extra-profits and above all about the need to intervene on a tax reform, because what is not lacking in our country is money, but it is badly distributed and today is the time to carry out operations that increase wages and restart investments ».