Member of Assembly Tandoor met Superstar Rajinikanth, handed over invitation to participate in housewarming ceremony

Member of Assembly Tandoor pilot Rohit Reddy met Superstar Rajinikanth

Handing over the invitation to participate in the housewarming ceremony held in Tandoor

Waqarabad/Tandoor: 30/May (sahrnews.com)

Member of Assembly Tandoor, Waqarabad District Pilot Rohit Reddy along with his wife P. Aarti and his children handed over the invitation to Superstar Rajinikanth at his residence in Chennai on Monday.

Film actor Rajinikanth was handed over an invitation by Member of Assembly Pilot Rohit Reddy and expressed his wish to attend the housewarming ceremony of his modern house built by him near Chandra Talkies at Tandoor in Waqarabad district on June 7.

According to sources close to Member of Assembly Pilot Rohit Reddy, during this meeting, actor Rajinikanth and Member of Assembly Pilot Rohit Reddy discussed other issues besides the country and state.

It should be noted that the housewarming ceremony of the modern house built by Member of Assembly Tandoor pilot Rohit Reddy in Tandoor is being carried out on a large scale and its preparations are going on in a large scale.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to Member of Assembly Pilot Rohit Reddy May 24 After meeting with his father Vithal Reddy, mother Kamudni Devi, member of Zilla Parishad and his brother Ritesh Reddy, he handed over the invitation letter expressing his desire to participate in the housewarming ceremony. was given

Later, MLA Tandoor Pilot Rohit Reddy, State Minister for Municipal Administration and ITKTR, State Minister for Education Mrs. P. Sabita Indira Reddy, Minister for Panchayat Raj Irabali Diakar Rao, Minister for Minority Welfare Coppola Eshwar, Minister for Labor Malareddy, Minister for R&B Vemula Prashant. Apart from Reddy, BRS party MPs, Legislative Council members, Assembly members, former ministers and party leaders met and handed over invitations to the house full and expressed their desire to participate.

During the distribution of invitations, it was also noticed that Member of Assembly Pilot Rohit Reddy suddenly arrived at the residence of Member Legislative Council and former Transport Minister Dr. P. Mahendra Reddy in Hyderabad and surprised everyone and invited him to the housewarming ceremony. He expressed his desire to participate while giving an invitation.

While the fierce political competition and rhetoric between the member of the Legislative Council and the member of the Assembly in Tandoor is not a hidden thing. In recent days, there was a press conference and counter press conference war between the supporters of both of them. But whatever this move is. It can be happily said that keeping the differences above the threshold will lead to more strength of the party!!



