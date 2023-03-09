A new update in the application Member tools allows teachers to view a list of class members, see the location of class members’ families on the map, and contact their students. This feature was previously available to ward organization leaders and now includes all Sunday School, Primary, Young Women, Aaronic Priesthood quorum, Elders Quorum, and Relief Society teachers.

“The Sunday School General Presidency hopes that this new ability for teachers to see and contact class members will bless teachers’ efforts to minister to students one-on-one, as the Savior lovingly did,” said the Sunday School general president Mark L. Pace. “This feature can also help our teachers reach out to those who don’t regularly attend Sunday meetings.”

View class members

Teachers using an iOS device can view their quorum and class lists in the Member Tools application by tapping the Organizations icon in the menu at the bottom of the screen.

Organizations-Member-Tools-Update-1 Teachers using an iOS device can view their quorum and class lists in the Member Tools app by tapping on the “Organizations” icon on the menu at the bottom of the screen. Teachers using an Android device can tap the three horizontal lines in the top left corner of the screen or they can swipe from the left side of the screen to open the Member Tools menu and tap on the “Organizations” tab.2022 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. Download Photo

Then, select your organization and class name to see an alphabetical list of class members.

The map icon in the upper right corner of the menu allows you to see the location of all the families of your class members on a map.

Class-List-Member-Tools-Update-1.jpg Teachers can select the organization they are called to and their class name to see an alphabetical list of their class members within the Member Tools app.2022 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. Download Photo

Teachers using an Android device can tap the three horizontal lines in the top left corner of the screen or swipe in from the left side of the screen to open the Member Tools menu and tap the Organizations tab.

Then, select your organization and class name to see an alphabetical list of class members.

Tap the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen to see a drop-down menu and select “Show List on Map” to see a map showing the location of class members’ families. You can also select the “Share” option to share class member names.

Message class members

Once you open the class member list, you can send a text or group email to class members.

On an iOS device, in the upper right corner of the screen, click the Share icon. Options to email or text the class via your personal email or messaging apps will appear at the bottom of the screen. You can also select the “Share” option to share class member names.

On an Android device, tap the message or email icon in the upper right corner of the screen. This will allow you to send a group SMS or email to the class via your personal messages or email applications.

In accordance with Church training Protect children and young people, teachers should not communicate with young people or children in their classes unless another adult is included in the conversation. “Avoid long private communications with a child or young person and communicate regularly with parents or guardians to discuss activities or problems.”

Why this update is important

The guide “Teach in the Savior’s waysays Christlike teachers seek to know and love their students. “The better you know about someone, the better able you are to help them find personal meaning and power in the gospel of Jesus Christ.” This feature of the Member Tools application can help members learn about and connect with those they teach.

Share-Messaging-Member-Tools-Update-1 For teachers accessing the Member Tools App through an iOS device, tap the share icon in the top right corner of the screen. Options to send an email or text to the class through your personal email or messaging apps will appear at the bottom of the screen. On an Android device, tap the message or email icon in the top right corner of the screen.2022 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. Download Photo

Bekah Ashby said this feature helped her and her husband get to know their students in a new ward. “I was called to teach youth Sunday School lessons and he was called to teach Primary children,” Ashby said. “We didn’t know these children and young people well, so seeing them listed on the app was extremely helpful.”

What else to expect

The Member Tools application will be redesigned starting in 2023 to improve the user experience. Application developers are planning to implement a home screen with customizable widgets configured like the “Home” screen of the Gospel Library application.