Evidence found by the uniformed.

Zamora Ch. Nine alleged members of the Los Choneros drug gang were captured on June 2 in Zamora Chinchipe, the National Police reported.

According to a message on Twitter from General Fausto Salinas, the arrest occurred after raids on several buildings, which the gang used to store firearms and explosive material to commit illegal acts in this province.

The National Police has not yet provided further details of the police operation in the south of the country. (YO)