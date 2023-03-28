More than a week after the Government decided to suspend the bilateral ceasefire it had with the ‘Clan del Golfo’, the Navy reported the simultaneous capture of 14 members of this armed group.

The first of the operations was carried out in Bogotá, where the authorities captured three men, including a 38-year-old alias ‘Don Putas’, who is accused of being the alleged ringleader of the targeted criminal component of the Substructure. Pacífico, and committing crimes such as extortion, illegal possession of weapons, and attempted murder.

Likewise, according to the authorities, this man is allegedly responsible for the forced displacement of some inhabitants of the municipality of Nuquí, Chocó, in 2022.

In another of the operations, Navy troops captured in the rural area of ​​Nuquí and the town of El Valle in the department of Chocó nine people who would be linked to this armed group, including a woman, complying with the arrest warrants issued. by the Specialized Prosecutor No.1 Delegate for the territorial security of Bogotá.

Additionally, two people who are being held in prisons were notified of their arrests for the alleged crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime, manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of weapons. These men are currently serving their sentences in the Quibdó prison and the Nuquí police station respectively.

Lastly, in southern Bolívar, alias ‘Jonathan’ or ‘Pollo’, head of the commission of the Erlin Pino Duarte Substructure and alias ‘Tito’, member of the Luis Fernando Gutiérrez substructure, were captured for the crimes of extortion and kidnapping.