On the morning of March 8, members of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Inner Mongolia deliberated on the draft amendment to the Constitution of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Zhang Yankun, Chairman of the CPPCC Autonomous Region, Hu Dagula, Member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and Minister of the United Front Work Department, Bai Qingyuan, Vice Chairman of the Autonomous Region, and An Runsheng and Sun Junqing, Vice Chairman of the CPPCC Autonomous Region, participated in the deliberations of their respective sectoral groups.

The committee members agreed that the revision of the Constitution of the CPPCC is the requirement of the era to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The high-quality development of the CPPCC is of great significance.

The draft amendment to the Articles of Association added expressions such as “adhere to the overall leadership of the Communist Party of China, strengthen the ‘four consciousnesses’, strengthen the ‘four self-confidences’, and achieve the ‘two maintenances'” in the general outline, reflecting the socialist consultation with Chinese characteristics. The greatest advantage and most distinctive feature of democracy fundamentally guarantee the correct political direction of the work of the CPPCC in the new era. Member Ling Yun said that after the amendment to the Constitution of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference is passed, it should be used as the basis for performing due diligence, work actively, and strive to submit an excellent performance answer sheet.

“The additions to the draft amendment to the Articles of Association include the addition of ‘strengthening ideological and political leadership and broadly building consensus throughout the performance of duties’, which reflect the distinctive characteristics and practical requirements of the new era.” Du Mingyan said.

“The revision of the CPPCC Charter is very timely and in place.” Member Naribilige believes that only by constantly adapting to the new situation and making new norms can the CPPCC Charter play a better role and promote the development of the CPPCC.

Members expressed that after the amendment to the Constitution of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference is passed, it is necessary to learn the new constitution, abide by the new constitution, implement the new constitution, and maintain the new constitution to ensure that the requirements of the constitution are fully implemented. (Reporter Song Shuang)

