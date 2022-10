The newly elected members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China at the first plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China will meet with Chinese and foreign journalists covering the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at 12 noon on the 23rd.

At that time, the Central Radio and Television Station and Xinhuanet will conduct live broadcasts; the main frequencies and main channels of radio and television at all levels across the country, various news websites, new media platforms, and some outdoor large screens and mobile TVs across the country will be broadcast simultaneously.