Yesterday, the committee members who participated in the first meeting of the 14th CPPCC came to the station to report. In the next four and a half days, the committee members will actively perform their duties and offer advice and suggestions around the various agendas of the conference. The picture shows Liu Qingquan, president of Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, reporting for duty.Photo by our reporter Fang Fei

Reporter Chen Xuening Han Xuan Wang Qipeng Yuan Yuner Lu Yijia

Create new scenarios for cultural and tourism consumption, promote the steady development of the private economy, and promote the upgrading of rural tourism… Yesterday, the members who participated in the first meeting of the 14th CPPCC reported to the station one after another, and many members brought well-prepared proposals. It coincided with the first snowfall and the weather was cold. Although the committee members were dressed in snow and snow, they were full of energy and enthusiasm. Scanning documents, classifying sectors, receiving documents… In the registration hall, a series of processes are orderly, reasonable and efficient. The committee members took over the heavy document bag and looked forward to the next performance of their duties. “I will maintain my enthusiasm as always, based on my professional advantages, and perform my duties with due diligence.” “I hope that the results of my suggestions will be integrated into the development practice of the capital to exert greater value.” Provide advice and suggestions on the work of the capital, concentrate efforts, and actively contribute to the high-quality development of the capital.

Members Gu Ciyang and Yang Xin:

Economic recovery, the development of homestays in the suburbs of Beijing is worth looking forward to

Gu Ciyang, member of the CPPCC from the Beijing Science and Technology Association and vice chairman of the Mentougou CPPCC, came to report with a proposal. He is a new member, and this year he pays special attention to the topics of the construction of technological innovation platforms and the construction of boutique homestays in the suburbs of Beijing. “During the epidemic in recent years, although the tourism industry has been affected to a certain extent, as the demand for tourism in the suburbs of Beijing has increased, boutique homestays have ushered in a relatively good opportunity for development.” Gu Ciyang said that he saw many boutique homestays taking shape. , Gradually develop from folk tourism based on farmhouse entertainment to rural leisure tourism led by rural boutique homestays, providing convenience for Beijing citizens and even tourists from all over the country to travel in Beijing.

Gu Ciyang is very optimistic about the development prospects of homestays in the suburbs of Beijing. “With the continuous optimization of epidemic prevention and control, homestays in the suburbs of Beijing will become more and more attractive. Tourists coming to the countryside are not only for simple accommodation, but also cannot do without food, etc. Leisure activities. The development of homestays can not only promote consumption, but also help the suburbs of Beijing to become rich, and play an important role in helping to implement the rural revitalization strategy.” He hopes that relevant departments can give more to the homestay industry, which has grown up in recent years. Pay attention to formulate management standards compatible with the development of rural homestays as soon as possible, encourage the differentiated and large-scale development of folk tourism villages, and avoid the development model of “everyone is the same”. It is also hoped that relevant institutions can provide more support.

Economic recovery is a topic of common concern to many members. “This year I am most concerned about stable growth.” Yang Xin, a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference from the economic circle and president of Boen Assets, brought a proposal, suggesting to improve the financing and trading capabilities of the Beijing Stock Exchange, so that more valuable companies Listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange, it will form more focus on the financial service industry, drive the development of the industry, and improve the employment environment and quality. At the same time, it is recommended to pay more attention to the transformation of key scientific and technological achievements of universities and laboratories, and provide more help and support in the transformation process. “I hope Beijing can become the benchmark and leader of the whole country in terms of economic recovery.” Yang Xin said.

Member Li Yongle:

Make use of “3:30 after class”

Last night, the members who participated in the first meeting of the 14th CPPCC arrived at the venue to report. At the scene where the members reported, the reporter saw a familiar figure: Li Yongle, a physics teacher loved by students.

Member Li Yongle from the High School Affiliated to the National People’s Congress belongs to the Communist Youth League and Youth Federation and is a new member. As a physics teacher, Li Yongle still focuses on education at this CPPCC meeting, and his proposal is related to “double reduction”. Implement “double reduction”, what should students do after 3:30? “The country has been advocating that science popularization and technological innovation should be given equal importance. Can Beijing’s science popularization resources be integrated so that children can enrich their after-school life?” He said, through the collection of science popularization resources Integration can make full use of “after 3:30”, thereby improving children’s scientific literacy.

Education is a multifaceted process. Li Yongle said that education is not only for children, parents also need education. He said that in the process of tutoring their children’s homework, many parents tend to be anxious, which creates parent-child conflicts and aggravates their children’s mental health problems. “If it is possible to do appropriate training for parents, I think it will be beneficial to parent-child relationship and parents.”

As a new member, Li Yongle also has his own “small goals”. He said that in his backpack are the materials for this meeting and the collective proposals from his sector. “I plan to use the time before the opening of the conference to study it carefully, and then improve my own proposal. I also hope that my own proposal can be adopted by the conference.”

“Although this is my first time participating in the meeting, I hope that I can slowly grow into a mature veteran committee member.” He said that he hopes to seize this opportunity, learn more from everyone, and contribute his strength to the meeting .

Member Li Zhiqi:

Establish a unified service platform for municipal parks and scenic spots

Yesterday afternoon, Li Zhilai, a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference from the Federation of Industry and Commerce and the chairman of Zhenxing International Think Tank, reported to the station. This year he brought a proposal on improving the network service of parks and scenic spots in Beijing.

In the past year’s research, Li Zhiqi found that more and more tourists choose to buy park tickets online. The official website… “There are too many channels, and there is no unified platform for tourists to search, which is easy to cause confusion. Some platforms have old pages, information is not updated in time, and there is no personalized service for special groups such as the elderly and the disabled.”

In this regard, he suggested that the city’s cultural tourism, gardens and other departments take the lead in establishing a unified platform for the whole process of tourism services in municipal parks and scenic spots. This platform includes ticket reservations, tour routes, scenic spot introductions, tour experience evaluations, etc., providing tourists with a “one-stop” service. For special groups such as the elderly and the disabled, the platform sets up caring service functions to provide personalized services, such as enlarging font size, providing intelligent voice assistant services, and planning barrier-free routes. For tourists who are not good at using the Internet or who do not bring smart devices into the park, the park still retains basic service staffing. Li Zhiqi said: “On the other hand, we can also integrate social resources and speed up the construction of ‘smart parks’. Expand the proportion of information technology in management, and promote the development of informatization and intelligentization of service facilities such as ticket offices, maps, toilets, and sightseeing cars. .”

Member Wang Xiuying:

Reporting with the voices of tens of thousands of bus drivers

“Before I came to report, I communicated and discussed with the bus drivers, hoping to report with their aspirations.” Wang Xiuying, a member of the CPPCC from the Beijing Federation of Trade Unions and chairman of the bus group trade union, said.

Wang Xiuying said that she has worked in the bus group for decades, and she has witnessed the continuous development of the bus system, with more optimized bus lines, smoother subway connections, and more convenient travel for citizens. While paying attention to the development of the bus system, she also pays attention to the physical and mental health of bus drivers. “There are more than 40,000 bus drivers in Beijing. In recent years, the trade union has carried out investigations through various methods, such as employee health action plans, health consultations, psychological tests, etc., to listen to the needs and voices of drivers in a timely manner. Up to now, About one-third of the bus drivers in the city have participated in the survey, totaling more than 10,000 people.” Wang Xiuying summarized these voices and suggestions and integrated them into her proposal. She introduced that the suggestions of the drivers mainly include the development of the public transport management system, system construction, psychological counseling for employees, and health guidelines. “I want to bring the voice of the grassroots to the meeting, and at the same time put forward suggestions that can be implemented.”

