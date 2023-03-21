It was signed this morning, a Napoliat Poggioreale prisonby the Director of the Prison “Giuseppe Salvia”, Charles Berdiniand by the President of Formez PA, Alberto Bonisolia memorandum of understanding aimed at realizing training projects aimed at prisoners to promote their reintegration into society. Specialized training courses will be defined which will allow inmates to acquire cultural skills and tools applicable to the world of work.

“The agreement with Il Formez, which we thank for the availability and sensitivity shown, represents a further fundamental investment in the training sector to favor the reintegration of prisoners into the free society by supporting them with skills to be used in the world of work”, he declared the Director of the Prison, Charles Berdiniwho added: “Training and work are essential elements for the fight against recidivism, contributing to the implementation of the constitutional provision”.

“Through this collaboration, Formez PA reunites with its original vocation for the development of Southern Italy and makes its decades of experience in the field of training available to contribute to the socio-occupational reintegration of people detained in the Poggioreale prison”, explained the President Alberto Bonisoli, who stated: “We want to strengthen Formez PA’s connection with the social fabric of Naples, returning to being a point of reference for the entire city community. We started from the structure that is closest to us in space, having moved our office in Naples a few months ago near the penitentiary structure”.