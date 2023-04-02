The Italian association of the PVC supply chain, PVC Forum Italia, and the national association of builders, Ance Verona, have signed a memorandum of understanding with the aim of promoting the collection and recycling of post-consumer PVC products . The two associations will collaborate so that the general technical-management criteria are established for the definition of a system of ecological platforms and centers for the collection and selection of waste from windows, shutters, pipes and products made of PVC. There will also be training courses held by experts from PVC Forum Italia to teach how to recognize and separate PVC from other materials, including various plastics, also thanks to innovative technological supports.

The first step in this collaboration is the organization of the seminar on the management of construction and demolition waste on site, scheduled in Verona on 5 April. The meeting will concern the management of waste on site in a circular economy perspective, which aims to maximize the amount of recoverable waste and minimize intervention costs. Supply chain policies make it possible to enter into agreements with producers and disposers interested in receiving quality waste in order to create management economies that allow higher costs to be remunerated. The agreement between PVC Forum Italia and Ance Verona will be presented at the event, according to which the members will be able to treat waste containing PVC such as windows and pipes. A second meeting scheduled for May 4 will instead be dedicated to the administrative management of waste.