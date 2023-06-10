Inhabitants of this municipality of Urabá in Choco launched a book of postcards in which they collect the memories of the forced displacement caused by the deployment of the Genesis operation, of the National Army, and the simultaneous paramilitary incursion in their territories, in 1997.

In April 1997, Jesusita Martínez was nine months pregnant and was in Pavarandó, a township in the municipality of Mutatá (Antioquia), where she and hundreds of residents of the Cacarica, Jiguamiandó, Curbaradó, Domingodó, Truandó and Salaquí had arrived in exile after the deployment of Operation Genesis —led by the National Army’s Seventeenth Brigade— and the simultaneous incursion of paramilitaries from the United Self-Defense Forces of Córdoba and Urabá (ACCU) in northern Chocó.

Fleeing bombings, assassinations, forced disappearances, and torture, Jesusita had walked through the Chocoan jungles with her community for several days and nights. On his shoulders he carried his youngest son. With her right hand she was holding the eldest of her daughters and with her left a backpack with the few belongings that she was able to pack before leaving her house. In her womb she carried Luz Mary Mosquera, her baby, to whom she gave birth, as a true miracle of life, in full exile and in a situation of precariousness and vulnerability exacerbated by the violence that, according to the Inter-American Court of Human Rightsthe Military Forces and the paramilitaries exercised jointly against defenseless civilians.

Jesusita Martínez, with her daughters Luz Mary and Luz Marina Mosquera Martínez, all survivors of the war.

A memory initiative to heal old community pains

Twenty-six years after her miraculous birth, Luz Mary Mosquera gave her mother Jesusita a book of postcards entitled Memorial for the victims of Riosucio, Chocó. This book is the result of a historical memory initiative thought up and developed by the inhabitants of Riosucio, a municipality located in the north of the department of Chocó, on the border with Urabá, Antioquia, Panama and Carmen del Darién, where today a good part of the inhabitants live. and the survivors of the violence of the late 1990s.

The Riosucio memory initiative began to take shape in 2019. As Jenry Serna, a social and community leader, explains, the intention to reconstruct the memories of the war “responded to a human, political, and emotional need to process unresolved pain and stagnant mourning in the time”. “We wanted to observe the past to heal the present together and, with a lighter heart, think about the future we want,” notes Serna.

In 2020, Jenry and Luis Octavio Martínez, who is also a social leader in Riosucio, asked the National Center for Historical Memory to accompany the development of this community initiative. “In this process we reflect on what it means to remember and build historical memory through dialogue spaces for the exchange of knowledge and knowledge”, say the participants of this initiative in which -through tools such as social cartography, photography and muralism—explored how violent events have impacted their daily lives and identified environmental and social impacts on the territory, its rivers, swamps, and natural parks.

During the launch of the book, the presentation of the new generation of alabaoras was made, women who, with their songs, denounce, resist and keep alive the ancestral memory of their communities.

A book to honor the survivors and teach the new generations

From the conversations and the exchange of memories and knowledge, the inspiration arose to create three murals and the book of postcards. Memorial for the victims of Riosucio, Chocó, whose launch took place on May 31 at a cultural and spiritual meeting held in the parish of the municipality. “I want to give you this book, Mom, to celebrate the courage you had in bringing me to life at a time when death prevailed,” Luz Mary told Jesusita during the meeting.

Jennyfer Martínez, María Eloísa Minota, Abel Ángel Quinto, Claribet Córdoba, Luis Octavio Martínez, José Gil Martínez and Jenry Serna —all managers of this initiative— also gave the book to their parents, children, grandchildren and nephews. The people who lived through the events of 1997 when they were adults want, with this book, the new generations to know what happened and strengthen their commitment to the social transformation of Urabá in Choco. Those who, for their part, were children when the communities were exiled, want to pay homage —through postcards— to the generation that safeguarded them in the midst of the war and insisted on returning and remaining in their ancestral territories.

The National Center for Historical Memory accompanied this historical memory initiative with the purpose of contributing to the strengthening of the ideas and capacities of the community.

We make memory to demand our rights

During the launch of the book, its authors pointed out that the purpose of reconstructing the memories of the war and the resistance is also to demand that their human rights —historically denied— be guaranteed today. “We remember to show the country that, in addition to the violence experienced in the armed conflict, we continue to experience the violence of oblivion and state contempt. Today, with our memories strengthened, we have more arguments to demand a comprehensive intervention of the State in Riosucio”, said Jenry Serna.

The community also recalled that their municipality continues to be the scene of the armed conflict and that violent groups insist on imposing their social orders and once again banishing the population. «It is in this context that our memory exercises make the most sense. Through the murals and the book we remember the pain of war, but also all our efforts not to uproot ourselves from the territory”, recalled Marcial Gamboa Valencia, a Claretian brother and defender of human rights.

The boys and girls of Riosucio receive this memory initiative from their parents and grandparents. In them is the hope of a different future for Riosucio.

The light always prevails

From now on, the Riosucio community hopes to launch other memory processes that contribute to the repair of community fabrics, the renewal of social trust and the strengthening of grassroots organizations such as the Rural Association of Displaced Persons of Riosucio (Asorude). , the Peasant Association of the Municipality of Riosucio (Acamuri), the Association of Memory I Sing to my Ancestors of the Darién Chocoano and the Ronca El Canalete School of Communications, spaces from which the community promotes daily processes of construction of territorial peace and resistance to the violence.

“We will continue to remember so that everyone knows that this land is ours and that we are organized to defend it and live it with dignity. Let everyone know that this is a territory of men and women who love life and that the light of the community always prevails over the darkness of war,” concluded Marcial.