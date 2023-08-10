that lucky coincidence was named Lee Duncan, a US soldier. He found a female German shepherd with five recently born puppies in the war-torn French city of Meuse Valley. Duncan took her and the puppies to his unit.

After weaning, he kept two puppies, a male and a female, and took them home to the USA.

While still in France, he named the puppies: the female Nanet and the dog Rin-Tin-Tin, after the figurines that French children gave to American soldiers for good luck – the author was the French artist F. Poulbot. Out of ignorance, Duncan reversed the gender of the figures, Nénette was correctly a boy and Rintintin a girl.

Rin Tin Tin, also called Rinty, became a movie star. He had millions of fans. He played for the first time in 1922 in the adventure film The Man From Hells River, a year later in the drama Where the North Begins alongside Claire Adams. The Rin Tin Tin movie was written “on the body” by co-writer Lee Duncan.

He made 26 films. He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame He earned $6,000 a week. He had a personal chef. The mayor of NY gave him the keys to the city

When r. In 1929 they awarded the first Oscars, he received the most votes in the best actor category. The Academy has decided that the Oscar is only for humans.

jan Neubauer: columnist, dedicated to commemoration and interpretation of historical events, also to the Middle East and religious studies. Twitter: @neubJan

