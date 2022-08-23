CASTELLAMONTE. The 61st exhibition of Ceramica di Castellamonte is truly beautiful, which certainly did not disappoint the expectations of the eve and which, after the inaugural ceremony last Saturday, revealed itself in all its artistic-cultural value of high quality. An exhibition that must absolutely be visited – there will be time until Sunday 11 September -, especially by those who are lucky enough to live in Canavese, in order not to miss an opportunity to get excited in front of the beauty that is dispensed with both hands and in which you can also immerse yourself in the evening, when, thanks to a particular lighting system, the works exhibited at the Rotonda antonelliana will stand out even more suggestive, in the majestic embrace of the ancient curved walls.

The inauguration, outside the Faccio Art School which celebrated its century of life, drew all the institutional elite to Castellamonte, with a plethora of local administrators with the tricolor band and many citizens: all around the mayor, Pasquale Mazza , and the councilor for Culture, Claudio Bethaz, to pay homage to an event that knows no weaknesses and that deserves to be supported and valued because it tells of the undisputed excellence of the territory. “Castellamonte, among other things – recalled the mayor – is the only city in Piedmont to be part of the Italian association city of ceramics, of which it was one of the founders and which brings together, with the aim of protecting and enhancing the Italian artistic and artisan ceramics, the municipalities with a recognized ceramic tradition, identified by the Ministry of Economic Development ». Beside Mazza also the dean of the artistic high school April 25-Faccio, splendid school-museum, Daniele Vallino, and Professor Giuseppe Bertero, who deserves the credit for having organized this exhibition with great elegance and with an ever-renewed spirit, spread across 15 locations exhibitions, which also paid tribute to the memory of Professor Enrico Carmassi, director of the then School of Art and a great artist of ceramics, recalled, in the detail of one of his bas-reliefs, also on the leaflets of the Exhibition, made by Luca Chiartano.

Bertero succeeded in perfectly translating the sense of the universality of art into reality in the exhibition and he did so, in particular, in the exhibition of the ceramic sculptures by Nicolae Moldovan and the black ceramics of Marginea, whose cut of the tape the consul general of Romania in Turin, Ioana Gheorghias, intervened. At the end of the inauguration on Saturday, the 26 children of the Mariupol orphanage, who, after two months guests in Castellamonte, will return to Ukraine at the end of August, publicly thanked the municipal administration, the parish priest Don Bianchi and the Castellamontesi for their solidarity and hospitality. It should be remembered that the 61st Exhibition is also dedicated to Ukraine and that, at the Martinetti Center, there are also the works of five artists from that tormented country.