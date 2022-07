A little over a month ago, in Vicenza, Zlatan Vasiljevic kills his ex-partner, Lidia Miljkovic, with whom he had two children, and Gabriella Serrano, with whom he was living together. In 2019 he was arrested for repeatedly mistreating his wife and in 2020 he was followed for seven months by a center dedicated to male perpetrators: twenty 50-minute interviews with a psychologist from the Ares association of Bassano.