Men and Women, Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza in crisis? The clue

There is an air of crisis between Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza, former protagonists of the Throne Over of Men and Women.

Of Clare Nava Published on 23 July 2023

Are Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza in crisis? There are some clues that fans of the throne over Men and Women have noticed thanks to social networks.

Between Alessandro Vicinanza and Ida Platano there seems to be an air of crisis. This would be confirmed by some clues that emerged from the Instagram stories, which suggested that their relationship is really in crisis. Fans have also realized that the two are not spending the summer holidays together. “The difference between things and events is that things last over time. Events have a limited duration. A prototype of a thing is a stone: we can ask ourselves where it will be tomorrow. While a kiss is an event. There’s no point wondering where the kiss went tomorrow. The world is made of networks of kisses, not stones” are the words that Alexander Proximity chose to share on her Instagram Stories. Many of her interpreted them as a speech to explain what is happening with Ida.

Ida Platano, holidays alone in Sardinia

Fans worried about the couple because too Ida Platano is on holiday alone in Sardinia. She posted a few stories on Instagram while she was at the beach enjoying a cocktail by herself. For the moment it seems that to keep them away are work reasons. The former suitor is engaged in the organization of ceremonies, of which he takes care of the floral arrangements. Fans think, however, that there is more. Some rumors have spoken of betrayals, but the couple has always been very united. The two have always managed to carve out time for them, even taking several holidays. This is why it is strange to see them completely absent in each other’s stories, since they usually often showed fans their moments together.