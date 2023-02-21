A taxi driver in Neiva was wounded with a traumatic weapon a few minutes ago, in an act of intolerance.

According to what was known, the events occurred around 11:15 in the morning this Tuesday, in the park bay of the Bosques de Santa Ana residential complex, in the El Vergel neighborhood, where there was a discussion with the driver of a motorcycle, who was parked in the taxi spot.

Minutes later, the motorcyclist returned with other men in a double-cab truck with license plate TKU-648, to continue the discussion, later they took out a traumatic weapon and shot two taxi drivers repeatedly, before fleeing.

Part of the situation was recorded on a video, made by one of the drivers. At this time the injured people are in the Police Sijin filing the complaint.