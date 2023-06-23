More than half of Germans use the Internet primarily via smartphone – including significantly more women than men. This is shown by a representative survey commissioned by the comparison portal Verivox.

Men go online more often than women

In the Verivox survey, both the frequency of internet use and the preferred type of access were recorded. Accordingly, for 55 percent of Germans, smartphones or tablets are the preferred way to access the Internet. Classic Internet use via a laptop or desktop PC is only the first choice for 43 percent. Women go online much more often via smartphone or tablet than men (66 to 48 percent). In contrast, the number of desktop users among men is three times as high as among women (21 to 7 percent). Younger people up to the age of 30 use their mobile phones twice as often as older people aged 50 and over (66 to 33 percent).

“In our view, the intensive smartphone network use by women is clear evidence of a gender hardware gap,” says Verena Bloche, editor-in-chief for telecommunications at Verivox. “Accordingly, men are not only ahead in terms of the intensity and length of online sessions, as many studies show. They also go online significantly more often with laptops or desktop computers than women – which indicates more extensive technical equipment and a greater scope of use on the part of men indicates.”

High income strengthens the trend towards classic network access

However, it is not only age or gender that influence the preferred way to access the Internet, but also income and place of work. Those who work mainly from home go online with their mobile phone noticeably less often than those whose workplace is outside their own four walls (42 to 58 percent). People with higher incomes (over 3,000 euros) use laptops to access the Internet comparatively often – unlike those on low wages below 2,000 euros (35 to 21 percent).

“Laptop use increases with monthly earnings and is particularly high where people live in their own property,” says Verena Bloche. “The socio-demographic data are often mutually dependent: high earners tend to be older and more often male; there is a high usage rate of classic hardware in both segments. A smartphone is indispensable, regardless of income or occupation – a laptop or PC is not.”

Significantly more online gaming and shopping in the home office

When asked about various online applications such as the use of social media, streaming, shopping or gaming, it shows that employees working from home are often more active than people with external jobs: 35 percent shop daily on their home computer, 31 percent engage in gaming. For comparison: those who do not work at home only say that 14 and 19 percent say they shop or play online every day. The use of social media as well as videos or news sites is similar for all respondents, regardless of their place of work. The data do not indicate whether these activities are carried out within working hours or outside of them.

There are relevant differences between the sexes in the use of news sites (10 percent higher for men) and social media (8 percent more for women). Video calls in the home office are made slightly more frequently by men (4 percent), and when it comes to online gaming, men are three percentage points ahead. A look at the age groups shows that younger people up to the age of 30 are more active when it comes to shopping, streaming and watching videos; older people from the age of 50 use news sites more intensively and write e-mails more often.

methodology

The data used is based on an online survey by Innofact AG on behalf of Verivox, in which a total of 1,008 people aged 18 to 69 took part in March 2023. The question was: “How often do you use the following media? / How do you mainly use the Internet? / How often do you use the Internet for the following content?” What is meant is private internet use. The survey is representative of the population in terms of age, gender and federal state. In addition, the respondents indicated whether they lived for rent or owned an apartment or house. The 860 employees in the entire group were also asked whether they usually work from home or mostly not.