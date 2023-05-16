Home » Men investigated for the kidnapping of a rancher in Arauca go to jail – news
Men investigated for the kidnapping of a rancher in Arauca go to jail – news

The Minister of Education, Aurora Vergara Figueroa, and the Vice Minister Óscar Sánchez, installed in Arauca the ‘Table for consultation and dialogue for life’ with the educational sector of Arauca.

Thanks to this day of dialogue between the National Government, which was attended by the Governor (e) of Arauca, Wilinton Rodríguez Benavidez; the departmental education secretary, Marceliano Guerrero, and directors of the School Feeding Program – PAE, and the Educational Infrastructure Financing Fund – FFIE, the educational community of the department decided to lift the blockades to join a consultation table aimed at finding solutions to solve the structural problems of the region in educational matters.

The official assured that in this first meeting in the region, they managed to advance in agreements such as the coverage of 100% of students from rural sectors in the School Meals Program (PAE), and in the increase of quotas for urban students.

The next session of the consultation and dialogue table with the educational community of Arauca will be held on May 17 in the city of Bogotá. Among the points that will be discussed is the workforce and teachers, the commitment to intercultural and bilingual education to serve the indigenous population, educational infrastructure and basic sanitation, school transportation and the Free Policy in higher education.

“We highlight the leadership that the Secretary of Education of Arauca has had in this agreement process and its effort to increase the link to the educational system of cleaners, security guards and administrative personnel. In this sense, it will also seek to increase the budget for the linking of personnel in general services and for administrative expenses”, added Minister Vergara.

Source: Ministry of Education

