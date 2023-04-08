Gunmen killed at least 37 people during Friday’s attack on a displacement camp in north-central Nigeria, the second massacre in that region this week, local authorities said Saturday.

The attack on a school housing displaced families in Benue state came after gunmen attacked a village in the same state earlier this week, killing up to 50 people.

Deaths in Nigeria

The motives for these killings remain unclear, but local authorities blame nomadic herders of the Fulani ethnic group, who have long opposed sedentary farmers in Benue province over access to land and resources.

“My security adviser confirmed to me that 37 people were killed,” the governor of Benue state, Benue state, told AFP by phone. Samuel Ortom.

Nigerian President Muhamadu Buhari, who will step down in May after two terms, condemned the massacre on Saturday and said efforts are being made to end this “extreme violence.”

The president “condemns the use of terrorism as a tool in intercommunal conflicts, and urges that the attackers be found and prosecuted,” a presidential statement said.

