men were arrested with 26 dead iguanas in La Guajira

Two subjects were arrested by the National Police in the municipality of Fonseca, La Guajira, after being surprised with 26 dead iguanas.

Yeinider Yesid Maestre Daza, and Martín Alfonso Carrillo Otero, They were walking on 13th Street with Carrera 1 of the municipality when they were required for a search by the uniformed officers.

They were approached to search people, and they found 26 species of lifeless iguana inside the bags, which they intended to sell illegally for human consumption.”, reported the National Police.

Animals They were transported in two dark plastic bags that caught the attention of the authorities.

Thus, Yeinider Yesid Maestre Daza, and Martín Alfonso Carrillo Otero were turned over to the Prosecutor’s Office for the crime of illegal use of renewable natural resources.

THE DATA

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, FAO, green iguanas are essential for the country’s biodiversity, as they are a species that contributes to the balance of the ecosystem during the process of seed germination and dispersal. However, due to illegal and indiscriminate hunting, their species is in danger of extinction.

