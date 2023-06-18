Home » Men who attacked another in a Chalatenango restaurant are captured
News

Men who attacked another in a Chalatenango restaurant are captured

by admin
Men who attacked another in a Chalatenango restaurant are captured

The Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, confirmed that the two subjects who attacked another person, after an argument in a restaurant in Chalatenango, have been captured.

The detainees have been identified as: Jaime Manuel Guardado Rivas and Víctor Ernesto Guardado Rivas.

According to the official, both will be accused of the crime of attempted homicide to the detriment of Alduvy Enrique Hernández Márquez, who had to be transferred to a hospital in San Salvador due to the seriousness of the injuries.

Minister Villatoro assured that no act of violence will be tolerated and that those responsible will be subjected to the weight of justice.

“This type of violent acts no longer have a place in our society and anyone who attempts the life of another Salvadoran will have to pay for their actions before the courts,” he said.

See also  Uterus for rent, ok to the basic text: it is a universal crime

You may also like

Iran wins at Biografilm with the film on...

They capture a gang member who committed various...

He died young drowned in the Magdalena River

Quarrel with minor over peanut shells, dies in...

Promoting Youth with a Struggle–A Summary of the...

Blinken and Gang lead the way in improving...

Cryptocurrency trading addiction: how to recognize it? From...

#KilometersXSanSalvador Race promotes sports and healthy recreation for...

Pick and plate in Medellin Tuesday June 20,...

Harmont & Blaine closes the first quarter with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy