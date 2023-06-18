Men who attacked another in a Chalatenango restaurant are captured

The Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, confirmed that the two subjects who attacked another person, after an argument in a restaurant in Chalatenango, have been captured.

The detainees have been identified as: Jaime Manuel Guardado Rivas and Víctor Ernesto Guardado Rivas.

According to the official, both will be accused of the crime of attempted homicide to the detriment of Alduvy Enrique Hernández Márquez, who had to be transferred to a hospital in San Salvador due to the seriousness of the injuries.

Minister Villatoro assured that no act of violence will be tolerated and that those responsible will be subjected to the weight of justice.

“This type of violent acts no longer have a place in our society and anyone who attempts the life of another Salvadoran will have to pay for their actions before the courts,” he said.