Noticing the presence of the authorities, William Martínez and Anderson Tovar tried to escape.

On Calle 12 with Carrera 7, in the Centro de Neiva sector, authorities managed to capture Jhon Anderson Tovar Trujillo, 36 years old, and William Martínez Duarte, 20 years old, for the crime of Manufacturing, Trafficking, and Carrying Firearms. and ammunition.

It should be noted that Jhon Anderson has judicial notes for the crimes of Illegal Carrying of Firearms, Theft and Personal Injuries and William Martínez, for the crimes of Homicide, Illegal Carrying of Firearms, Qualified Theft and Possession of Narcotics.

These individuals, who were riding a Honda 110 brand motorcycle and who, at the time of being required, began their flight, were found and seized a modified Pistol-type traumatic weapon with 3 cartridges inside, being left at the disposal of the competent authority. , where a guarantee control judge will define his legal situation in the next few hours.

The National Police calls on citizens to report any situation that threatens security, informing the 123 emergency line or the nearest quadrant patrol.

