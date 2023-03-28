news-content”>

There was a veritable personality cult surrounding the “Mozart of the 19th century”. Felix Mendelssohn was celebrated in Europe after 1829. Then he was forgotten. Here is his Concerto No. 2 op. 114 for clarinet, basset horn & piano. From the Epoch Times Music Series – For Lovers.

Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy (1809-1847) was a German composer, conductor, pianist and organist of the Romantic era. Be here Concert #2 op. 114 for clarinet, basset horn & piano. Tommaso Lonquich, clarinet (Italy), Aljaz Begus, basset horn (Slovenia) and Madarys Morgan, piano (Cuba) will play.

Felix Mendelssohn was celebrated as a composer, conductor, pianist and organist during his travels in Europe from 1829. His artistic work was admired.

He never forgot what he once heard musically, and once he had heard a melody, Mendelssohn could call it up at any time and play it on the piano. Schumann gave him the name “Mozart of the 19th century” and a veritable cult of personality prevailed.

However, 50 years after his death he was almost completely erased from public memory. During the Second World War his works were hardly played, although there was no official performance ban. Only after 1950 was Mendelssohn slowly rehabilitated.