Méndez announced the departure of Harold Rivera, after the game against Nacional

With a lapidary 0-2 on the scoreboard, after trying on several occasions to reach Kevin Mier’s porch, Santa Fe sentenced the departure of its coach Harold Riverawhich was announced at a press conference by Eduardo Mendezwho decided to face the fans, who shouted everything against him.

A rough game and without many ideas was the one that took place in El Campín, being one of the worst of the semester for the cardinal team, which has no margin for error and awaits other results in the table to reach the eight best, where his calendar favors him, but also his rivals.

After losing two vital matches for the fans, against longstanding rivals, the red team from the Colombian capital could not bring joy to their fans against millionaireswith whom he lost 1-0, and against Nationalwhich defeated him with a mixed roster, taking advantage of the rebounds and a goal against that ended the game at minute 89.

At the end of the meeting, those who came out to the press conference were Eduardo Mendezpresident of Santa Fe, and Hugo Rodallegaforward of the capital team, which on the one hand, explained Rivera’s departure, and on the other, gave their impressions about the lack of effectiveness of the red express players.

“I spoke with Harold Rivera, he has decided to step aside, we trust his professionalism, but unfortunately football is about results. I don’t know if it was late or not, but that’s what we decided today. This Friday we will begin to analyze who could replace him, including our interim collaborators,” Méndez commented.